ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
SB Nation

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Florida QB Anthony Richardson has netted more than $1 million in NIL deals

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has signed more than $1 million worth of NIL deals this college football season, multiple sources have told On3. This figure does not include the compensation he’s received from Florida-focused NIL collectives; he signed a deal with the Gator Collective in January. The quarterback has had a busy fall, signing notable partnerships with Champs Sports and Gatorade. He also engineered the season-opening win over Utah.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 (Mahomes to Air it Out with Struggling Run Game)

The Chiefs are a big favorite once again and that doesn’t always work out for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City might have a tough time as a big favorite against Jacksonville and that might scare you off betting a side in this game, but it shouldn’t keep you out of the prop betting market. Here are my three favorite props for the Jags and Chiefs in Week 10.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWL-TV

Saints Final Injury Report: 5 starters out, including 2 offensive linemen

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without five starters and could be missing four more as they head into a make or break Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice

When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night. Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him...
NBC Sports

Leading the NFL, Gardner-Johnson’s INTs no fluke

As C.J. Gardner-Johnson walked through the tunnel of NRG Stadium last week and entered the visitors locker room, the young and brash Eagles safety couldn’t help himself. “All I do is get the ball,” Gardner-Johnson shouted. “Ball, ball, ball, ball!”. Hard to argue. Through eight games in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson

The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

With new rules and schedule coming, this MLB offseason should be fun

The way the past season unfolded stands to make the upcoming offseason really interesting. You can bet that every MLB owner who had his team miss the playoffs will remind his general manager of what Cleveland’s payroll was this year, and loudly wonder why his investment didn’t get a similar return. You can also bet that every general manager will go back to the owner, point at the Phillies, and say, “All we have to do is sneak into the playoffs, then anything can happen.”
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy