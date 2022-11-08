Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Destruction of forests and grasslands is biggest cause of biodiversity loss
New research into the causes of the devastating global biodiversity crisis has found that the conversion of natural forests and grasslands to intensive agriculture and livestock is the biggest cause. The next biggest drivers are the exploitation of wildlife though fishing, logging, trade and hunting—and then pollution. While climate...
Phys.org
Using 1980s environmental modeling to mitigate future disasters
On March 11, 2011, multiple catastrophes in Japan were triggered by the Great East Japan Earthquake, including the nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. This event, also known as the 3/11 disaster, is what is known as a compound disaster. Now that over a decade has passed since this event, researchers are investigating how to prevent the next compound disaster.
Phys.org
Planting and management of improved grass in tropical savannas can increase soil carbon by 15%
An improved variety of grass combined with a rotational grazing system can boost levels of soil carbon on tropical savannas by 15% compared to degraded pasture, a new study performed by the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), the University of Stuttgart, and the World Bank has found.
Phys.org
Climate change affects mosquito behavior, making it harder to end malaria in South Africa
Changes in climatic factors—such as higher temperatures and increased rainfall—affect the developmental, behavioral and distribution patterns of insects like mosquitoes. These changes have serious implications for the effective control of insect-borne diseases such as malaria. Worryingly, temperatures across southern Africa are predicted to increase by at least 0.8⁰C...
Phys.org
Antiviral substances discovered within native plants in South Korea
Codonopsis lanceolata, more commonly referred to as "deodeok," is used as a medicinal herb in South Korea. It is cultivated in large quantities and has been an integral part of Korean cuisine across history. Aster koraiensis, or Korean starwort, is a common flower that resembles a daisy, which is only found in the Korean peninsula.
Phys.org
Black tides: worst oil spills in Europe
Twenty years ago Spain suffered its worst environmental disaster, when the Prestige oil tanker broke in two, spilling over 60,000 tonnes of fuel that blackened thousands of kilometres (miles) of Atlantic coastline. The accident caused major damage to wildlife and the environment as far away as France and Portugal, as...
Phys.org
Advanced forecasting to help millions on coasts and in cities cope with climate-change impacts
Climate adaptation requires communities to plan ahead for the unavoidable changes coming our way not just immediately but decades from now. In the freezing reaches of Greenland, fissures in the ice sheet mark the battle lines in the fight against climate change. Greenhouse gases (GHG) are driving up global temperatures, melting the ice and pushing more and more icebergs to break away from glaciers and ice sheets. When the ice melts and the water enters the ocean, it adds to rising sea levels, putting millions of people who live in low lying coastal areas across the globe at risk.
Phys.org
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The top U.S. negotiator indicated that a planned meeting...
getnews.info
Phys.org
Out of sight, out of mind: Europe's increasing pushback against migrants
Lying a few kilometers off the Turkish coast, a series of Greek islands remain on the frontline of increasingly militarized attempts to limit the arrival of migrants and asylum seekers to the European Union. The often unseen and largely ignored treatment of those seeking shelter, whether pushed back to Turkey...
Phys.org
Climate change strikes: Lightning patterns change with global warming
New research has shown climate change could alter lightning patterns across Europe. The Newcastle University and Met Office-led study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, finds there could be a picture of changing weather patterns including:. More frequent storms with more energy, but locally less lightning mainly due to...
Phys.org
Inonotus obliquus conks growing on Alnus incana have remarkable anticancer properties
A study led by researchers of the Estonian University of Life Sciences demonstrated that Inonotus obliquus, a fungal growth parasitizing the Alnus species, has comparable properties to the fungus growing on Betula species. Inonotus obliquus is the fungus known to parasitize on Betula. Inonotus obliquus grows in the Northern Hemisphere...
getnews.info
Phys.org
Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in the equatorial Pacific in a 22,000-year cycle
Weather and climate modelers understand pretty well how seasonal winds and ocean currents affect El Niño patterns in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, impacting weather across the United States and sometimes worldwide. But new computer simulations show that one driver of annual weather cycles in that region—in particular, a...
Phys.org
US targets fossil fuel 'super-emitters' of methane
On the hunt for the methane "super-emitters", US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a plan to plug oil and gas leaks and tighten regulation as several global emitters vowed to step up efforts to slash pollution of the powerful greenhouse gas. Methane, released from the oil and gas, waste...
Phys.org
Burning waste must end: African leaders look to recycling for better health and value
When African environment ministers met in Senegal in mid-September, they made one of the most important decisions in the history of waste management in Africa. The ministers laid the foundation to end the open dumping and burning of waste. Putting this decision into action will have multiple economic, environmental and...
Phys.org
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
Phys.org
Previously unknown monumental temple discovered near the Tempio Grande in Vulci
An interdisciplinary team headed by archaeologists Dr. Mariachiara Franceschini of the University of Freiburg and Paul P. Pasieka of the University of Mainz has discovered a previously unknown Etruscan temple in the ancient city of Vulci, which lies in the Italian region of Latium. The building, which is 45 meters...
US launches green transition scheme for global south
The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists. Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
Phys.org
Endangered bird rediscovered in Victoria
Although there is known to be a very small population in South Australia, the bird had not been seen or heard in Victoria for around 40 years. The discovery was made in the Parks Victoria managed Big Desert Wilderness Park, north of Nhill, as part of an 81-day field survey.
