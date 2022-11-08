Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane...
Why Arizona election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend as officials tallied votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in races including Senate and governor. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past...
Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin
CHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township Thursday night when it began to slide on the soft ground. The driver was unable to correct the wheels to prevent the trailer from toppling over. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the trailer was carrying 38 Holsteins. Several area dairy farm workers aided in the rescue and recovery. Chester is located about 70 miles northeast of Milwaukee.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.
4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. Fourth grader Essie Collier noticed Tuesday that a classmate was in distress and holding her neck during lunchtime. The girl says she rushed to the student. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine. Essie says that she learned the technique two years ago from a YouTube video and that the lesson stayed with her.
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Shopping
A meaningful, personal gift during the holiday season can be a reminder for years to come of the care and consideration for a loved one. Here’s to finding the perfect present — and having a great time while doing so. Search for gifts in European-style splendor at Villa...
