Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Biden seeks to build 'floor' for China relations in Xi meeting
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to forge guidelines for competing with China when he meets Xi Jinping next week, but he will be honest about U.S. concerns, including over Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said on Thursday. "The president believes it is...
North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts
Read CNN's North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts to learn more about the country's nuclear capabilities and efforts.
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
Russia's Central Bank still opposes cryptocurrencies for settlements
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Speaking in the State Duma, CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina reiterated her hardline stance on cryptocurrencies in the country.
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
Split Bank of Mexico raises rate to record 10%, leaves door open to future hikes
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in a split decision that left the door open to future hikes but cast doubt on how aggressively it would continue its monetary tightening cycle.
Mexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said he would like to see the Bank of Mexico balance fighting inflation while taking care of economic growth. His comments come a day after Mexico's central bank hiked its key interest rate to a record...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system, the exchange said on Friday in a release. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in October, asking for market opinion.
Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's top mining industry federation is seeking higher import taxes on metals such as zinc, copper and aluminium to help halt a tide of cheaper imports, especially from China, according to a note it sent to the government and seen by Reuters. The government...
Mexico president talks up strong peso, warns of high interest rates
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular...
Canada's labor market can weather a slump without a jobless surge -central bank
OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's red-hot labor market can weather an economic slump without seeing a major surge in unemployment, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, ahead of another expected interest rate increase in December. Inflation has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but...
Hong Kong's economy shrinks for third straight quarter, outlook dims
HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Friday, weighed down by rising global interest rates and a slump in trade. It was the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year contraction for the Asian financial...
Brazil cenbank chief says fiscal prudence central to inflation aims
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto emphatically defended the need for fiscal balance on Friday, following statements by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that soured the markets by downplaying the issue's importance. Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals association...
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
Q4-Q1 plan engages
Relief provided by an easing October CPI "inflation" report the trigger. It was bound to happen sooner or later. October finally showed an easing comp in what most people think of as inflation (CPI)* and markets that were ripe to rally for other reasons used the "CPI inflation" report as the trigger.
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
