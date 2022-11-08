ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for sports betting in California?

After stockpiling nearly half a billion dollars in campaign cash and inundating Californians with ads, the pitched — and sometimes confusing — battle over sports betting drew to a close on Tuesday evening. The upshot? Nothing changes. Voters rejected two separate measures to legalize sports betting — and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties

Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders to include most of Oregon east of the Cascades, claimed victory as unofficial results showed both ballot measures garnering strong majorities.
OREGON STATE
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE

