What’s next for sports betting in California?
After stockpiling nearly half a billion dollars in campaign cash and inundating Californians with ads, the pitched — and sometimes confusing — battle over sports betting drew to a close on Tuesday evening. The upshot? Nothing changes. Voters rejected two separate measures to legalize sports betting — and...
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek promises to move swiftly to address homelessness crisis
The conversations were cordial, she said. “I let them know that I’ll focus on the problems all three of us agree need fixing,” Kotek said on Thursday at a press conference held in downtown Portland. At the top of that list, Kotek said, is the state’s housing and...
Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties
Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders to include most of Oregon east of the Cascades, claimed victory as unofficial results showed both ballot measures garnering strong majorities.
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
