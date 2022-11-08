Gillie Da King Blasts American Airlines For Racial Profiling After He Was Asked If He Was Carrying Illegal Narcotics

First, he doesn't work for the American Airlines. Secondly, he is a passenger. Thirdly, he is off-duty. Forth, he is out of his jurisdiction. Each airport has their own law enforcement department. If he had probable cause to question and search an individual and/or luggage, he should have contact the police department in DFW. That's where he will get destroyed at. (Just so everyone know, i worked 20 yrs for an airport police department). Fifth, The reason he has his badge displayed is because he has weapon on him and not in his travel bag. Lastly, Marijuana maybe be prohibited, however, you can have a medical card issued to you for it in the state of Texas. So, the officer should have state why he was stopping the young man and asked first, in the presence of airport police, do you have a medical card for it and are you a citizen of Texas. People with badges get themselves in trouble when they believe the badge give them the right to do whatever they want with consequences.
if he did smell like marijuana and wouldn't allow him to check his bag back up. would have been called because their favorite line is your resisting and I'm investigating The way he walked away. we know he was wrong
The default lie to harass African American and people of color “I smell marijuana”. His response should have been, I smell hate. It’s great there’s a recording to document this cops actions for future references.
