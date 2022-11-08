Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Memorial: Chlöe Sings Beyoncé, Drake Gives A Speech, & More: Watch
It’s a day that many hip-hop heads didn’t see coming so soon – Takeoff’s memorial service. 10 days after he was fatally shot in Texas, the rapper’s friends, family, and fans have all come together in Atlanta to mourn their devastating loss. Tickets to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock To Perform First-Ever Live Netflix Special: Report
This will surely break the internet as fans are hoping he’ll address his Oscars controversy involving Will Smith. Get ready, because Chris Rock is going to once again light up pop culture. According to a new report, he will soon be taking to Netflix’s stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy special. Rock hasn’t stopped touring since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year, and fans are hoping he will address the controversy in his upcoming special.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave Chappelle’s Rep Denies “SNL” Writers Are Boycotting: Report
The comedian will host the show this weekend, making it his third time to do so. Controversy continues to follow Dave Chappelle. The famed comedian is unapologetic as it pertains to his jokes, but they often center him in online debates. This weekend, Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live and the announcement has caused a bit of backlash. He will be appearing with musical guest Black Star, and while this is exciting for fans, SNL‘s writers apparently aren’t as happy.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Announces New Show On Convicted Scammer Ray Hushpuppi
50 Cent is bringing convicted scammer Ray Hushpuppi’s story to television. Nigerian-born Instagram influencer Ray Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas, is still making power moves, despite his incarceration. 50 Cent announced that a new show surrounding Hushpuppi, who was hit with an 11-year sentence over fraud charges. “For my...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lizzo Tells Nardwaur About Her Love For Queen Latifah
Watch the singer take an intimate look at her life before fame. No media personality can match that of Nardwaur, and he’s back with an interview with Lizzo. The Canadian pop personality is known to stun celebrities with intimate knowledge of their lives. We have covered Nardwaur’s captivating interviews, including rappers who run when they see him coming.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Denies Paying $3Mil In Child Support
After a report claimed he was shelling out millions per year, Cannon clarified he spends “more than that.”. The latest announcement from Nick Cannon and Abby Del La Rosa thrust them back into the spotlight. The pair are parents to young twins Zillion and Zion, and this week, they shared they were expecting another. This news comes on the heels of Alyssa Scott sharing that she, too, is pregnant with Cannon’s child. Scott and Cannon sadly lost their five-month-old son around this time last year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mia Jaye Reflects On Young Dolph Ahead Of The Anniversary Of His Death
The late rapper’s longtime partner Mia speaks on her healing journey and how their children have been processing the loss of their father. Exactly one week from today (November 10) marks the one-year anniversary since Young Dolph passed away. The beloved star was reportedly purchasing sweets for his mother when he was shot in a local Memphis store. Hip Hop was shocked that the 36-year-old was gunned down so callously. As his loved ones continue to await justice, Mia Jaye is reflecting on his loss.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz Gifts French Montana A Camel For Rapper’s Birthday
Several celebs attended French Montana’s star-studded birthday bash. French Montana recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded birthday bash at his Hidden Hills mansion. Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Tiffany Haddish were all in attendance to celebrate French’s 38th birthday. The “Unforgettable” rapper received lots of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Springer Apologizes For “[Ruining] The Culture”
He may be a daytime talk show king, but it seems Jerry Springer may have some regrets. There was a time when The Jerry Springer Show ruled television. Every day, Springer would gather absurd characters and exploit their dysfunction for a live audience. The daytime hit earned even more popularity while in syndication. However, Springer doesn’t look back at his talk show legacy with pride.
Comments / 0