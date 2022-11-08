This will surely break the internet as fans are hoping he’ll address his Oscars controversy involving Will Smith. Get ready, because Chris Rock is going to once again light up pop culture. According to a new report, he will soon be taking to Netflix’s stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy special. Rock hasn’t stopped touring since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year, and fans are hoping he will address the controversy in his upcoming special.

2 DAYS AGO