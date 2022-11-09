COGIC Holy Convocation returns to Memphis after 12-year hiatus

Opening day of the 114th annual Holy Convocation of the Church of God in Christ kicked off at Mason Temple Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a service and statue unveiling of COGIC founder Charles Harrison Mason.

Mason Temple has significance as the headquarters of COGIC but also historical relevance as the site of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech on April 3, 1968.

COGIC Bishop Jerry W. Macklin of San Mateo, California, noted while the convocation has been held elsewhere for more than 10 years, the denomination’s world headquarters of Mason Temple is where it belongs.

“We last had the convocation here in 2009, and it’s now 2022,” Macklin said. “We are still here, and it feels good to be home.”

The event moved to St. Louis in 2010 as COGIC sought more space for the thousands of constituents that attend each year.

With the Renasant Convention Center completed and more lodging available downtown, the convocation is expected to bring $33 million in revenue to the City of Memphis.

Detroit native and COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard agreed there is a special unifying spirit when the convocation takes place at Mason Temple.

“There is something unique about being in Memphis, Tennessee, and something unique about Mason Temple,” Sheard said. “I’m sorry, but we don’t get this feeling anywhere else.”

The Church of God in Christ World Headquarters at Mason Temple in Memphis was the site of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech on April 3, 1968. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

As Sheard helped remove the black tarp from the newly erected bronze statue, he noted the lasting impact of Charles Harrison Mason.

“We’re here today because of a great man that had a vision for church,” Sheard said. “This man was such a prolific and profound leader and he went beyond what was expected at that time.

“This is a monument, and we’re celebrating the man that allowed God to use him in a tremendous way.”

Sheard added the event will allow something of a rebirth for COGIC as the organization gets back to their roots and commemorates both history and fellowship.

“We’re reconnecting because we were gone from Memphis for approximately 12 years and now that we’re back home we’re looking for a spiritual renewal,” Sheard said. “This is how we all got started as COGIC, and we’re hoping to build on our legacy.”

The multi-day religious event takes place at Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center through Sunday, Nov. 13. Adherents from all 50 states and around the world are expected to attend.

The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world and the fourth largest Protestant group in the United States. Founded in 1897, there are more than 12,000 COGIC churches in 121 countries worldwide.

For more information on COGIC 114th holy convocation, click here .