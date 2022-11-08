ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC RVs Spotlight: Montage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this KC RVs Spotlight, the band Montage hits the stage!
The Great Gift Card Giveaway

Joe’s Blog: Here it comes (THU-11/10)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This morning a strong cold front is knifing through the Plains. Its eyes are set on arriving in Kansas City roughly around 12-2 p.m. From there, instead of springtime warm, we descend into a winter chill that will be long lasting, and while not record breaking on any individual day, from a temperature standpoint, it will be rather dramatic for its long life and extent.
Be Hero To A Hero

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Military Warriors Support Foundation awards mortgage-free homes to veterans wounded in direct combat with an enemy force & unmarried Gold Star spouses whose loved one was killed-in-action. In addition to the home, the recipient will receive 3-years of family and financial mentoring. Locally, they’ve partner with KC Chevy Dealers to award vehicles to certain veterans!
Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
