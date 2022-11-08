ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL

State's struggle to hire could make NC less safe

The agency that keeps North Carolina safe is struggling to find enough people to do the job. Vacancy rates at the Department of Public Safety - from troopers who patrol the roads to officers who guard the prisons - are in the double digits, with thousands of positions going unfilled.
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after...
