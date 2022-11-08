Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
State's struggle to hire could make NC less safe
The agency that keeps North Carolina safe is struggling to find enough people to do the job. Vacancy rates at the Department of Public Safety - from troopers who patrol the roads to officers who guard the prisons - are in the double digits, with thousands of positions going unfilled.
WRAL
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after...
Comments / 0