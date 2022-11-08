STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday. Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14. It was Gundy’s first career start. The son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had his moments, but he was benched after throwing an interception. With the win, Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

