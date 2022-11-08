Read full article on original website
Football: Cool as ever, Pleasantville delivers another championship moment
MAHOPAC - That wasn't how they were supposed to run it. They ran it wrong last week against Ardsley, too. But when Pleasantville faces a moment like it did again Saturday — the type that defines a season — the players know the truth by now. Whatever it takes. "I'm supposed to pass the...
Sanders' TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma St. past Iowa St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday. Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14. It was Gundy’s first career start. The son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had his moments, but he was benched after throwing an interception. With the win, Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Akron men's soccer falls in MAC title game to Western Michigan 2-1
Western Michigan has the No. 1 goalie in the country. They're physical and imposing. Their top-rated defense is about as harsh and unforgiving as the freezing, wintry conditions that swept across Akron Saturday afternoon. As Akron head coach Jared Embick sees it, the Zips played with the kind of heart and aggressiveness needed...
