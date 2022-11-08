Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: Corum handles the load, offense successful in red-zone
Ann Arbor – It hasn’t been the most scintillating first half, but Michigan has a 17-3 lead over Nebraska heading into halftime. Michigan has a touchdown run from Blake Corum, scored on a pass to Ronnie Bell, and Jake Moody has a 30-yard field goal. The Wolverines are...
Detroit News
Bates, Dickinson steal spotlight as Wolverines hold off upset-minded Eagles
Detroit — The college stars came out to play at Little Caesars Arena. Sophomore forward Emoni Bates, making his regular-season debut with Eastern Michigan, put on a dazzling shooting performance and roared after burying one high-level jumper after another. Junior center Hunter Dickinson had his way in the paint...
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win
Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
Detroit News
Takeaways from Michigan's close call vs. Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
Detroit — Michigan and Eastern Michigan took the battle of Washtenaw County down the road to the big stage of Little Caesars Arena. Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates put on a show in his regular-season debut with a 30-point performance. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson shared the spotlight and matched that with a 31-point effort.
Detroit News
'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA
Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Detroit News
Trieu: Four-star Florida linebacker among Michigan State visitors for Rutgers game
Michigan State will have a number of notable recruiting visitors for Saturday’s game against Rutgers. One of the most interesting is Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown is an uncommitted senior and a 247Sports Composite four-star considering the likes of Florida, South Carolina and more,...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
Detroit News
Michigan gets its first look at new-look Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates
When former Wolverines Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan were testing the NBA Draft waters and Michigan’s roster was in a state of flux during the offseason, coach Juwan Howard was proactive. Instead of waiting for their pro decisions and scrambling at the last minute, Howard started what he called...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
Detroit News
Wolverines QB Cade McNamara ready to return 'better than ever' after leg surgery
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said he will come back “better than ever” after undergoing surgery on his right leg. McNamara, in an Instagram post Thursday night accompanied by a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why he underwent surgery Wednesday.
Keon Coleman’s confidence is leading to expected success
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leadership changes coming in Lansing after Democrats flip Michigan House, Senate
DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the results of the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as Michigan Democrats seized power in both legislative chambers. To put that into perspective, the last time the Democrats had control of the Michigan...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
