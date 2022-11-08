ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Bates, Dickinson steal spotlight as Wolverines hold off upset-minded Eagles

Detroit — The college stars came out to play at Little Caesars Arena. Sophomore forward Emoni Bates, making his regular-season debut with Eastern Michigan, put on a dazzling shooting performance and roared after burying one high-level jumper after another. Junior center Hunter Dickinson had his way in the paint...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan's defense shuts down Nebraska in blowout win

Michigan continues to do what it needs to do: win games. It dominated all game long in a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday evening. The defense was outstanding once again. Nebraska only made it into Michigan territory twice. It couldn’t get anything going with its backup and later third-string QB under center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA

Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan gets its first look at new-look Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates

When former Wolverines Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan were testing the NBA Draft waters and Michigan’s roster was in a state of flux during the offseason, coach Juwan Howard was proactive. Instead of waiting for their pro decisions and scrambling at the last minute, Howard started what he called...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Wolverines QB Cade McNamara ready to return 'better than ever' after leg surgery

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said he will come back “better than ever” after undergoing surgery on his right leg. McNamara, in an Instagram post Thursday night accompanied by a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why he underwent surgery Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy