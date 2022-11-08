Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons LBs Benched or Rested? Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Answer
During Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Entering as a top-10 rushing defense, the Falcons allowed a season-high 232 yards on the ground, with bruising running back D'Onta Foreman leading Carolina's charge, recording 130 yards and a score on 31 carries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Irsay Ripped on Good Morning Football
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the surprising decision to name his former player Jeff Saturday the interim coach after dismissing Frank Reich on Monday. Saturday takes the reins of the Colts (no pun intended) without having previous coaching experience in the NFL. Irsay considers that a strength of Saturday's.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year is back. The team announced that after nine weeks of recovery, T.J. Watt has been activated back onto the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve. Watt left in the second half of Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced on Saturday afternoon they are temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad. In addition to the practice squad elevations, it was announced Jason Cabinda...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dre’Mont Jones on Re-Signing with Broncos: ‘I’m Here Right Now’
On Wednesday, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones didn't exactly go above and beyond to offer tangible encouragement to GM George Paton that he wants to stick around beyond 2022. On Wednesday, Jones threw a wet blanket on the prospect of re-signing with the Broncos and was, of course, completely...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Molden Set for Long-Awaited Season Debut
NASHVILLE – Now that he is healthy enough to do so, the Tennessee Titans won’t think twice about playing Elijah Molden against the Denver Broncos. That’s because there is complete confidence within the organization that the 2021 third-round pick out of the University of Washington kept his mind sharp throughout a lengthy recovery from a groin injury that dates to the opening days of training camp.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Duce Staley Has Blunt Message For D’Andre Swift
Running back D'Andre Swift has not been utilized on the field all that much since his return to action. Just prior to tight end Shane Zylstra's second quarter touchdown, Swift almost secured Detroit's opening score of the game against the Green Bay Packers. After securing a reception on third down...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Midseason Awards
BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 Questions: Bears Writer Confident Justin Fields Is Quarterback of Future
Gene Chamberlain covers the Chicago Bears for BearDigest. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Bears matchup at Soldier Field Sunday. 1.) What has been your impression of the 2022 Chicago Bears?. Gene Chamberlain: The Bears are who we thought they were. They are a rebuilding team that didn't have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Bears Keys to Beating the Lions
Anyone who has been in the Bears locker room repeatedly over the course of this season has seen it. The attitude remains extremely positive and upbeat among a group of young players who realize the task they perform on a daily basis in practice and weekly in games is different than for some teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jason Cabinda Agrees Turf Fields ‘Taking Too Many Guys Out’
The NFLPA has now stepped up their efforts to protect players from incurring injuries playing on turf fields. JC Tretter, President of the NFL Players Association, explained on social media that efforts must be made by the league and several teams to immediately modify and remove turf fields. "There are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report
There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice. Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting C.J. Stroud vs Indiana
C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes are 9-0 and ranked #2 in the nation. It took 35 mph sustained winds in Chicago to slow down the OSU offense against Northwestern last week. While the weather in Columbus, Ohio, may be cold, the Buckeyes came out hot in the first...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Comments / 0