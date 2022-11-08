ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Staff Predictions: Michigan State vs. Rutgers

After a dreadful four-game losing streak in which they lost each game by double digits, Michigan State football is starting to build a little momentum and has a chance to finish the season strong. The Spartans have won two of their last three games, beating Wisconsin in double-overtime in East...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Update: Multiple Michigan State offensive lineman ‘Out’ vs. Rutgers

As kickoff approaches, Michigan State is missing several starters at both offensive and defensive line for today's game against Rutgers. The Spartans only have nine offensive lineman dressed and going through warm-ups, with starters Jarrett Horst (left tackle) and Matt Carrick (right guard) both out of uniform. Backup Geno VanDeMark is also not in uniform today for MSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gonzaga rallies behind Drew Timme for 64-63 win over Michigan State

View the original article to see embedded media. As Jaden Akins’ last-second 3-pointer misfired, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) escaped with a 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Amid the conditions and physicality on both ends of the floor, Drew Timme’s...
EAST LANSING, MI

