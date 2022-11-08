As kickoff approaches, Michigan State is missing several starters at both offensive and defensive line for today's game against Rutgers. The Spartans only have nine offensive lineman dressed and going through warm-ups, with starters Jarrett Horst (left tackle) and Matt Carrick (right guard) both out of uniform. Backup Geno VanDeMark is also not in uniform today for MSU.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO