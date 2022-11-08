Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
New model of care goes back-to-the-future to transform RI’s behavioral health system
CCBHCs Are Coming to Rhode Island! – that’s the title of an article by Dawn Allen, Director of Special Projects at Thrive Behavioral Health to the Mental Health Association community. For those with institutional history, memories go back to CMHCs – Community Mental Health Centers – a model that was scrapped years ago, but put in place to support deinstitutionalization and people being treated in their communities and not in large institutions. Largely set up by county, the system included a “clinic” model supported by the healthcare system, including hospitals and private providers. One big change over the decades is a significant addition of drug abuse and use and addiction.
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
Uprise RI
Butler Hospital workers picket over ARPA funds, staffing levels
On Thursday frontline staff at Care New England (CNE)’s Butler Hospital held an informational picket outside their facility to call for immediate intervention in Rhode Island’s ongoing mental health care emergency. Like their fellow SEIU 1199NE members at Women and Infants Hospital, caregivers have been calling on CNE for months to engage in dialogue about investment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded in the 2022 state budget, which provides $8 million for expanding access to mental health beds and over $1 million to stabilize the workforce at Butler Hospital, in addition to the $45 million earmarked for Rhode Island’s hospital system, 80% of which has been directed to be used directly on frontline staff for workforce stabilization investments.
Food sanitation company accused of employing at least 31 children on graveyard shifts in slaughterhouses
A leading sanitation company is accused of employing dozens of children to clean the killing floors of slaughterhouses during graveyard shifts, the Department of Labor announced. Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, a company contracted to work at slaughterhouses and meatpacking facilities throughout the county, allegedly employed at least 31...
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole to soak New England on Friday and Saturday
By the time it arrives in New England, the storm previously known as Hurricane Nicole will no longer be a hurricane. But it will still bring a respectable dose of wind and rain to the Northeast. Since making landfall on Florida’s eastern coast around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nicole has...
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Trout & Salmon stocked at 8 ponds, lakes for Veterans Day weekend
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day in honor of our veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
ABC6.com
‘Arthur Knight’ is Rhode Island native, court rules
EDINBURGH, Scotland (WLNE) — “Arthur Knight,” who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year, is U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled Friday. Rossi is also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, a Rhode Island native. A four-day extradition hearing was held this week to bring him back...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship
Hurricane Nicole was America’s first November hurricane in almost 40 years, causing five deaths and destroying at least 49 beachfront homes and hotels in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how rising home insurance costs within the state are impeding many Floridian’s abilities to start rebuilding, especially after Hurricane Ian’s impact. Nov. 12, 2022.
country1025.com
Where To Find Miltary Deals And Freebies On Veterans Day in Massachusetts, NH and RI
Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and to honor those who proudly and bravely serve our country, many restaurants and business are offering freebies and discounts for military members. Active military and veterans will likely need proof of service. Bring your military ID, discharge papers, VA cards, veteran organization membership cards, or in some cases Military uniforms will also serve as proof of service.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
Feds investigate RI data breaches affecting more than 36K people
Three of the four federal investigations in Rhode Island data breaches were previously unreported.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
NBC News
