ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
rinewstoday.com

New model of care goes back-to-the-future to transform RI’s behavioral health system

CCBHCs Are Coming to Rhode Island! – that’s the title of an article by Dawn Allen, Director of Special Projects at Thrive Behavioral Health to the Mental Health Association community. For those with institutional history, memories go back to CMHCs – Community Mental Health Centers – a model that was scrapped years ago, but put in place to support deinstitutionalization and people being treated in their communities and not in large institutions. Largely set up by county, the system included a “clinic” model supported by the healthcare system, including hospitals and private providers. One big change over the decades is a significant addition of drug abuse and use and addiction.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”

Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Butler Hospital workers picket over ARPA funds, staffing levels

On Thursday frontline staff at Care New England (CNE)’s Butler Hospital held an informational picket outside their facility to call for immediate intervention in Rhode Island’s ongoing mental health care emergency. Like their fellow SEIU 1199NE members at Women and Infants Hospital, caregivers have been calling on CNE for months to engage in dialogue about investment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded in the 2022 state budget, which provides $8 million for expanding access to mental health beds and over $1 million to stabilize the workforce at Butler Hospital, in addition to the $45 million earmarked for Rhode Island’s hospital system, 80% of which has been directed to be used directly on frontline staff for workforce stabilization investments.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC News

Food sanitation company accused of employing at least 31 children on graveyard shifts in slaughterhouses

A leading sanitation company is accused of employing dozens of children to clean the killing floors of slaughterhouses during graveyard shifts, the Department of Labor announced. Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, a company contracted to work at slaughterhouses and meatpacking facilities throughout the county, allegedly employed at least 31...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Trout & Salmon stocked at 8 ponds, lakes for Veterans Day weekend

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking in advance of Veterans Day in honor of our veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

‘Arthur Knight’ is Rhode Island native, court rules

EDINBURGH, Scotland (WLNE) — “Arthur Knight,” who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year, is U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled Friday. Rossi is also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, a Rhode Island native. A four-day extradition hearing was held this week to bring him back...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

“It has been an interesting week fishing around Aquidneck Island. Tautog remains the hot bite right now with fish being caught in the double-digit class consistently. It is great to see a lot of these larger fish being put back into the water as anglers realize the great resident tautog fishery we have here and work towards maintaining it. Jigs remain the ticket to big tautog but if they aren’t producing don’t be afraid to try a lightly weighted rig.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
NBC News

Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship

Hurricane Nicole was America’s first November hurricane in almost 40 years, causing five deaths and destroying at least 49 beachfront homes and hotels in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how rising home insurance costs within the state are impeding many Floridian’s abilities to start rebuilding, especially after Hurricane Ian’s impact. Nov. 12, 2022.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
country1025.com

Where To Find Miltary Deals And Freebies On Veterans Day in Massachusetts, NH and RI

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and to honor those who proudly and bravely serve our country, many restaurants and business are offering freebies and discounts for military members. Active military and veterans will likely need proof of service. Bring your military ID, discharge papers, VA cards, veteran organization membership cards, or in some cases Military uniforms will also serve as proof of service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit

Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
NBC News

NBC News

536K+
Followers
60K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy