Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Pastor George William Heitman
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Pastor George William Heitman, 61, of Gypsy, went home to be wi…
WVNews
Dolores Ann Beall Shelton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936,...
WVNews
5 students, including 4 from West Virginia, named Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic...
WVNews
Second annual karate tournament takes place in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Suibukan of West Virginia hosted the second annual Suibukan Tsunami Open Martial Arts Tournament on Saturday at the Nathan Golf Armory. Competitors from 11 different states including West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania among others competed at the tournament.
WVNews
Greene's legs, Legg's foot boot West Virginia over Oklahoma, 23-20
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Garrett Greene came off the bench to generate three touchdowns, two with his legs and one with his arm, Casey Legg made a 25-yard field goal on the final play, and the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time ever at home, 23-20. On the winning drive, Greene hit Kaden Prather for a 10-yard gain, benefitted from a flag on Oklahoma for offsides on third-and-1, then connected with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for five yards on fourth-and-3 to the OU 34.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jasir Cox Oklahoma Postgame 11/12/22
West Virginia defensive back Jasir Cox played with more energy than he had in previous weeks, racking up 12 tackles and helping WVU fend off Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log...
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
WVNews
Leg day: West Virginia stuns Oklahoma for 1st time as Big 12 member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia presented Oklahoma a going-away present to take with it to the Southeastern Conference on a Saturday afternoon that screamed out November football in Morgantown. It came gift wrapped and tied with bright Greene ribbon. The frustrated Mountaineers finally turned Garrett Greene loose...
WVNews
Greene shines in relief, Legg's FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg's 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for...
WVNews
St. Francis (PA) tops in-state rival Duquesne, 51-14
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cole Doyle threw four touchdown passes in the first half, St. Francis of Pennsylvania built a 30-0 lead in the first half and rolled to a 51-14 victory over in-state rival Duquesne on Saturday. The victory was the eighth of the season for the Red...
WVNews
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVNews
McCabe leads way as WVU cross country qualifies for nationals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
WVNews
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets at Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six...
WVNews
Grading the Mountaineers: West Virginia finally tastes victory against Oklahoma
West Virginia entered Saturday’s clash with Oklahoma bloodied, bruised and 3-6, but it found a way to upset the Sooners in dramatic fashion, 23-20, at Mountaineer Field. WVU had lost all 10 meetings with Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 Conference a decade ago, but the Mountaineers turned around those fortunes Saturday afternoon, as Casey Legg kicked a 25-yard game-winning field goal at the buzzer.
WVNews
Black Diamond Derby: West Virginia hosts Virginia Tech to open NCAA tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance with a first-round matchup against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. ET, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) is set...
WVNews
An investment that requires upkeep
As the Harrison County Commission appears to be moving full-speed ahead with a plan to fully connect the rail-trail system in the county and with the Parkersburg-to-Pittsburgh project, a couple thoughts. First, those who have read my columns before know where I stand on rail-trail systems: They can work in...
Comments / 0