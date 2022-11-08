ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Frank Reich: ‘I gave my heart and soul to the job’

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5p3m_0j3XIGJR00

INDIANAPOLIS – This wasn’t how Frank Reich expected to be spending his Tuesday afternoon.

Not packing up with his wife, Linda, and driving to North Carolina to visit their children and grandchildren. Not taking forced time to decompress and wonder how everything went so wrong.

He expected to be preparing the next offensive game plan for the next opponent, which is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

That changed – his immediate future was turned upside-down – with a Monday morning phone call from Jim Irsay.

“At about 10:45,’’ Reich said.

They talked – Reich mostly listened – and Irsay informed his head coach he was being fired after four-plus seasons. The news came less than 24 hours after Reich’s Colts were overwhelmed by the New England Patriots 26-3. Irsay wasn’t available for a face-to-face, so the two are expected to get together in the next few weeks.

Irsay insisted at a Monday evening press conference he had no choice but to part with Reich, especially after Jeff Saturday agreed to step in as interim coach. The owner believed his team was collapsing.

“I’ve seen things go from bad to worse and I thought it was time and it was necessary to make the change,’’ he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B9E4_0j3XIGJR00
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, middle, speaks as general manager Chris Ballard, left, and interim coach Jeff Saturday listen during a news conference at the NFL football team’s practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Reich wouldn’t address whether he saw it coming, even with the three-game losing streak, the 3-5-1 record and his offense’s continued inefficiency.

“I don’t know what to say about that,’’ Reich said. “I felt certain things, but I try to have blinders on and just go get prepared and go try to win the next game.’’

Now, there’s not a next game to worry about. That suddenness gnawed at Reich.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,’’ he said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season.

“But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team.

Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’

“I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.’’

Reich and the Colts entered this season with increased optimism even though 2021 ended with closing losses against the Raiders and at Jacksonville that snuffed out their playoff hopes and led to an offseason of change. Irsay was the catalyst as Carson Wentz was jettisoned after one season. That was followed by the addition of Matt Ryan, Stephon Gimore and Yannick Ngakoue.

“I don’t apologize for the high expectations because I really do believe the makings of a championship team are there,’’ Reich said. “Does that mean all of the pieces are there? No, it doesn’t mean that.

“But I’ve been on a team that’s won a championship and I just believe it’s there.’’

The current offensive deficiencies are impossible to ignore and were the flashpoints for Irsay: 32 nd in points (14.7 per game), 27 th in total yards (315.1), 30 th in yards per play (4.8), 30 th in rushing (86.7), and on and on. The 121 total yards in the loss to the Patriots were the fewest since 1997, while the 0-for-14 on third-down conversions was the worst in franchise history and second-worst in NFL history. If the 14.7 per-game scoring average stands, it will be the team’s worst since 1993 (10.5).

Colts’ ex-coach Frank Reich to continue appearing in IU Health commercials

The stunning regression of the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line – roughly $42 million against the salary cap, with most funneled to Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly – has proven too much to overcome, whether it’s in pass protection (a league-high 35 sacks allowed), run blocking or simple play-calling. Everyone anticipated the offseason departures of tight end Jack Doyle, guards Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed and tackle Eric Fisher would be felt, but to this degree?

However, this stretch of futility is in stark contrast to Reich’s first four seasons.

“Proud of what we did,’’ he said.

From 2018-21, Reich’s offense ranked 11 th in points (26.1), 11 th in total yards (359.5), 15 th in passing with five different opening-day starting quarterbacks (230.5) and 5 th in rushing (129.0). It was tied-1 st in fewest sacks allowed (103) and 9 th in fewest turnovers (79).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pTyH_0j3XIGJR00
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich following an NFL wild card playoff win over the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

He exits with a 41-35-1 record – that includes 1-2 in two playoff appearances – but regrets his Colts failed to win the AFC South and never were in position to seriously challenge for a world championship.

“To fall short of those goals of winning championships, starting with a world championship, is very disappointing when you’re the head coach,’’ Reich said. “You have mixed emotions. You feel like, ‘OK, there were different circumstances and dynamics and challenges that you faced.’ But as a coach and as a player and as a competitor, you say, ‘That doesn’t matter. We’ve still gotta obtain our goals.’

“When Mr. Irsay and Chris (Ballard) hired me, I had no misrepresentations. Those were the expectations.’’

Another expectation: a much longer tenure with the Colts.

“The lifespan of a coach, sometimes you want it to be 10, 20 years. That doesn’t happen very often,’’ Reich said, who in 2021 was given an extension through 2026. “But that was my aim. My goal was to be here 10, 12 years and retire with a championship or two.

“But proud of what we did, probably as proud of the culture that Chris and I helped create. We knew the kind of players we wanted on the team, and that came to fruition that was very positive for the team and the community.’’

From a personal standpoint, Reich and his wife established the kNot Today Foundation, which is committed to preventing child abuse and the exploitation of children.

“We gave back to the community,’’ he said, “and we’ll try to continue to do that even though our time is over there.’’

So, now what? After spending quality time with the kids and grandkids, that is. Reich already has sought the counsel of a few long-time NFL colleagues.

“The two people I spoke with advised me to ‘Take two, three weeks, go see the kids and grandkids, just decompress with Linda and relax,’’’ he said. “I’ll take a couple of weeks and decompress and take notes about what I’d do differently. You know, ‘What did I learn? What can I do better.’’’

That’s because Reich, 60, loves the NFL too much for Indy to be his final job.

“I think you keep all your options open,’’ he said. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.’’

Wherever that next step comes in Reich’s coaching career, he’ll always carry his Indy experience with him.

“It’s hard to get fired and walk away with a great attitude and being very thankful, and I can tell you all I feel is love and respect for the Irsays, for Chris Ballard, for the team,’’ he said. “Yeah, I hurt from the results of this year. But I at least have the maturity and perspective to look at the big picture.

“I put everything I had into it. Then when it’s over, you’re thankful for it – the experience, the relationships – but in this profession we all understand you’ve got to move on. The great thing is you don’t lose those relationships. I’ll never lose the relationship I have with Chris, with the players on that team, with the Irsays.

“It was a great experience.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine […]
EL PASO, TX
WTWO/WAWV

Expired plates lead to drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop for expired plates led police to make two arrests over drug-related charges in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police said the stop was made at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine, and meth. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Crawford Co. identified

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian, identified as Bryan Hager, 48, of Flat Rock has been killed, and another injured […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the possibility of the first snowfall this season just around the corner, vehicle maintenance experts say now is the best time to prepare your car. There’s no getting around winter, so instead of dreading it, prepare for it by checking out what your car needs, in order to gear up for […]
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion Chief Scott Dalton said as of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Colder Temps In Store

Currently temps across the valley are in the low to mid 40’s, about 5-10 degrees colder than this time yesterday. We can see in the NW where the cold front has already started to have a major impact on the temps. We are tracking the cold front moving through today, falling temps as we move […]
WTWO/WAWV

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy