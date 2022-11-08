Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West. The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms
Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
WLOS.com
Election observers caused few disturbances in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections received one incident report involving a party-appointed poll observer on Election Day, and seven more during one-stop early voting. Election officials were on high alert for unruly observers after the board received reports of more than a dozen...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
WNCT
WLOS.com
A 'red tsunami:' Haywood County Republicans ready for change after midterm wins
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republicans in Haywood County were still celebrating a night of victories in midterm elections. Some were calling the results a red wave, but county GOP leaders said it's bigger than that. Haywood County Republican Party Chair Kay Miller described election night as not just a...
WLOS.com
Attorney General Josh Stein hopes election winners focus on action, not party affiliation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There were some big wins Tuesday night in North Carolina for those on both sides of the aisle. Elections officials said voter turnout was high for the midterm elections. Republican Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, and Republican Chuck Edwards won against Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in two...
WLOS.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
wunc.org
Clampitt holds on to NC-119
Incumbent Republican Mike Clampitt held onto his NC House of Representative seat 119. Clampitt beat Democrat Al Platt with 54 percent of the vote and a majority in all three counties in the district. “Well it’s a humbling experience to know that I went to a new county and had...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
WLOS.com
Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
carolinajournal.com
Cooper’s veto is no longer safe
Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
islandfreepress.org
Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced
Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
WLOS.com
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
