Tryon Daily Bulletin

A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms

Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Election observers caused few disturbances in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections received one incident report involving a party-appointed poll observer on Election Day, and seven more during one-stop early voting. Election officials were on high alert for unruly observers after the board received reports of more than a dozen...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

wunc.org

Clampitt holds on to NC-119

Incumbent Republican Mike Clampitt held onto his NC House of Representative seat 119. Clampitt beat Democrat Al Platt with 54 percent of the vote and a majority in all three counties in the district. “Well it’s a humbling experience to know that I went to a new county and had...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cooper’s veto is no longer safe

Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
islandfreepress.org

Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced

Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

