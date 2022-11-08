Read full article on original website
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Kent County’s Top 10 most dangerous intersections ranked
KENT COUNTY, MI – A busy area on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids remained at the top spot in Kent County for car crashes throughout 2021, according to a report by a Michigan law firm. For the sixth year in a row, the area near where U.S. 131 and...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
See how much Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates likely will increase in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly all residents on the Grand Rapids sewer and water system will likely see rate increases in 2023. The increases range for the various communities that use the Grand Rapids system. According to the proposal for the 2023 rates, the increases would be up to 4% for the water and sewer rates.
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
Muskegon County woman wins $300,000 prize playing favorite instant lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County woman needed to be reassured multiple times before she would believe she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. “Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the 57-year-old winner who chose to...
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Student removed from Muskegon High School after police find BB gun on campus
MUSKEGON, MI – Charges are pending against a student after police found a BB gun early Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, on Muskegon High School’s campus. The student has been removed from school property, Muskegon police said. Police said students were not in immediate danger or targets of violence.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Aquinas College to host career fair open to all college students
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Aquinas College is hosting a career and internship fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, that will be open to all college students from across West Michigan. The event is a great opportunity for college students to meet with recruiters and learn more about full-time and internship opportunities that are available across the state of Michigan, according to an Aquinas news release. There will be representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations at the event.
Police believe armed suspect on the loose is still in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are still searching for a man on the loose in Muskegon County that allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. The suspect, 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police, and has...
Minibike driver struck, killed by truck in Holland Township
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old Holland man died Saturday, Nov. 12, after police said he was struck by a truck while riding his minibike. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to an 8:45 p.m. report of a crash on 96th Street, near Ransom Street, in Holland Township. Police...
Olympic gold medalist to speak at free public event hosted by Grand Valley
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Legendary Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills is coming to Grand Rapids this week for a public talk hosted by Grand Valley State University. “A Conversation with Billy Mills” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at GVSU’s Eberhard Center, 301 Fulton St., in the Paul Johnson Hall, according to a university news release.
Police identify man found dead in Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person found dead in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids as 41-year-old Scott Hardy. Grand Rapids police said autopsy results are pending. Hardy’s body was found about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 11 under the Bridge Street Bridge. Police said a fisherman...
Grand opening for Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits second Grand Rapids location announced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Craft beer enthusiasts in the Grand Rapids area will have another spot to grab a drink and a bite to eat with Broad Leaf Westside hosting its official grand opening this week. Broad Leaf’s second location launches Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 443 Bridge Street NW. The...
The Rapid makes payment changes to Silver Line buses
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is temporarily switching to on-board fare payments on the Silver Line ahead of a switch to contactless payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay next spring. The change means passengers will be able to use electronic wave cards or pay...
