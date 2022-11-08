ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County’s Top 10 most dangerous intersections ranked

KENT COUNTY, MI – A busy area on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids remained at the top spot in Kent County for car crashes throughout 2021, according to a report by a Michigan law firm. For the sixth year in a row, the area near where U.S. 131 and...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Aquinas College to host career fair open to all college students

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Aquinas College is hosting a career and internship fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, that will be open to all college students from across West Michigan. The event is a great opportunity for college students to meet with recruiters and learn more about full-time and internship opportunities that are available across the state of Michigan, according to an Aquinas news release. There will be representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations at the event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Minibike driver struck, killed by truck in Holland Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old Holland man died Saturday, Nov. 12, after police said he was struck by a truck while riding his minibike. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to an 8:45 p.m. report of a crash on 96th Street, near Ransom Street, in Holland Township. Police...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Olympic gold medalist to speak at free public event hosted by Grand Valley

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Legendary Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills is coming to Grand Rapids this week for a public talk hosted by Grand Valley State University. “A Conversation with Billy Mills” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at GVSU’s Eberhard Center, 301 Fulton St., in the Paul Johnson Hall, according to a university news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Rapid makes payment changes to Silver Line buses

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is temporarily switching to on-board fare payments on the Silver Line ahead of a switch to contactless payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay next spring. The change means passengers will be able to use electronic wave cards or pay...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

