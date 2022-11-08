Read full article on original website
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a December runoff in the Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate race is headed to a runoff, NBC News projected Wednesday, with neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker topping the necessary 50% required under state law to win on the first ballot. The runoff will be Dec. 6, the Georgia secretary...
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer
A day after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, mocked Schumer and continued to deny allegations that he paid for former girlfriends' abortions during a campaign stop in Statesboro. Walker stumped in front of Anderson's General Store, a...
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled, as does control of the chamber.
Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor
Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Counting of votes continues in Nevada, Arizona Senate races that could decide majority
WASHINGTON (TND) — Which party will control the Senate after this year’s midterm elections is still up in the air as votes continue to be counted in Arizona and Nevada, while Georgia’s Senate race is heading for a December runoff. Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican...
First District results: Buddy Carter wins re-election over Wade Herring, securing Congress seat
Longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Buddy Carter will be in Congress for another two years after winning Tuesday's midterm election, leading Democratic challenger Wade Herring by more than 40,000 votes by 9:30 p.m. Carter, a Republican, had claimed 58% of the vote in the race by that time, Herring collected...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening. The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49. If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Midterm results: Raffensperger wins Georgia secretary of state race in major Trump rebuke
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's incumbent secretary of state, held off a challenge from Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday night, marking a major rebuke of former President Donald Trump's influence in the state. Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, who also won reelection Tuesday night, became the face of Republican opposition...
Georgia fight for U.S. Senate seat will go to a December runoff
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate once again might hinge on Georgia, as voters in the Peach State will head back to the polls next month in a runoff election. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and former professional football player and GOP nominee Herschel Walker are in a dead heat in Georgia, sending that race to […] The post Georgia fight for U.S. Senate seat will go to a December runoff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fact Check Team: Republican party looks forward after disappointing midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — After a midterm election that did not go as they hoped, the Republican party is looking for a way forward. Former President Donald Trump has been the unquestioned leader but is now facing attacks from within the Republican party by candidates he picked and supported. The...
Senate, again, comes down to Georgia: Photos of the Week
The Nov. 8 midterm elections didn't produce the big red wave that was widely expected, with Democrats suffering fewer losses than expected and even gaining ground with a new Pennsylvania Senate seat. As of Friday, it remained unclear which party will take control of Congress, with key races undecided in...
DOJ to monitor polls in Harnett, Alamance and Columbus Counties on Midterm Election Day: Vote 2022
The Department of Justice said it plans to monitor polls in Harnett, Alamance and Columbus Counties in North Carolina.
Raphael Warnock needs to fire up Georgia voters for Senate runoff. Trump is the spark.
With Trump launching his 2024 presidential bid and Herschel Walker vying for a seat that will determine majority control of the Senate, expect apathetic voters to turn out for the Dec. 6 runoff. Savannah Morning News. Donald Trump is coming to Raphael Warnock’s rescue. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Trump...
