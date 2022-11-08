ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints visit Steelers hoping to stay in murky NFC South race

NEW ORLEANS (3-6) at PITTSBURGH (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saints 3-6; Steelers 3-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Saints lead 9-7. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Steelers 31-28 on Dec. 23, 2018. LAST WEEK: Saints lost to Ravens 27-13; Steelers were off. SAINTS OFFENSE:...
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
The Ringer Staff’s 2022 NFL Midseason Playoff Predictions

We’re now officially nine weeks into the NFL season, and we know considerably more about the league than when we tried this exercise in the preseason. The Chiefs once again look like the Chiefs, Geno Smith and the Seahawks are shocking the league, and new superpowers have emerged in the NFC. So with a half-season of knowledge under our belts, here are the Ringer staff’s midseason NFL playoff predictions.

