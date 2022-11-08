TAMPA, Fla. – Ron DeSantis stormed to victory Tuesday night and earned a second term as Florida governor, but many are already speculating if his mind is on the White House. DeSantis was back in his role as head of state on Wednesday facing a serious storm, but he could not quell the questions on the morning after he emerged as the leader of a party that swept the state regarding whether he will run for president in 2024.

