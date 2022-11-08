Read full article on original website
Rare November hurricane, Nicole washes ashore with widespread coastal destruction
Hurricane Nicole swept ashore east-central Florida during the overnight hours, making landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 AM ET as a Category 1 hurricane, becoming only the third November hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. on record and the first November hurricane to hit Florida’s peninsula in 87 years.
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office
PHOENIX – There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The Arizona...
Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida. Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril. Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf. There was...
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
After DeSantis’ landslide win, many looking ahead to 2024 wondering what he’ll do
TAMPA, Fla. – Ron DeSantis stormed to victory Tuesday night and earned a second term as Florida governor, but many are already speculating if his mind is on the White House. DeSantis was back in his role as head of state on Wednesday facing a serious storm, but he could not quell the questions on the morning after he emerged as the leader of a party that swept the state regarding whether he will run for president in 2024.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek addresses supporters in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at an event. Kotek declared victory although she maintains a thin lead over Republican candidate Christine Drazan with votes left to be counted. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
