WLOS.com
Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
WLOS.com
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
WLOS.com
Incumbent falls, making it an all-Democrat Buncombe County Board of Commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The lone Republican on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners lost his bid for reelection Tuesday. Democrat Martin Moore tallied 19,780 votes to beat Republican Robert Pressley (16,213 votes) for the District 2 seat. Moore said he plans to focus on affordability and cost of...
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
bpr.org
Asheville Mayor Manheimer wins reelection, Buncombe voters pass bond measures
Esther Manheimer was elected to her third term as the mayor of Asheville Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the state Board of Elections. First elected mayor in 2013, Manheimer defeated Kim Roney, a progressive independent serving her first term on the Asheville City Council. This was the...
WLOS.com
Winners of historic board of education vote talk top priorities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four candidates chosen by voters will become the first elected members of the Asheville City Board of Education in nearly a century. Up until now, board members were appointed by Asheville City Council. Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly will join the...
WLOS.com
Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West. The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.
WLOS.com
Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
wunc.org
Clampitt holds on to NC-119
Incumbent Republican Mike Clampitt held onto his NC House of Representative seat 119. Clampitt beat Democrat Al Platt with 54 percent of the vote and a majority in all three counties in the district. “Well it’s a humbling experience to know that I went to a new county and had...
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Smoky Mountain News
West out as Haywood tax collector
The state of North Carolina’s only elected tax collector and one of Haywood County's few elected Democrats will lose his seat after being defeated by his Republican challenger. Greg West, who's served in the role for four years, came up short with 47.46% of the vote, against 52.54% for...
Mountain Xpress
Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development
When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
WLOS.com
ABCCM holds 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ABCCM hosted its 3rd annual Honor A Veteran event Friday at the Veteran Restoration Quarters. The event honored all branches of the military. “I ran into a little bit of a tough time in my life, developed problems with alcohol and drugs and things of that nature,” said Craig Ditmars.
WLOS.com
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting
There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
WLOS.com
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
WLOS.com
Only 6 votes separate Jackson County commission chairman candidates
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is a squeaker, and the outcome could come down to a recount. According to unofficial results, Republican Mark Letson received 7,667 votes and Democrat Brian McMahan garnered 7,661 -- a difference of only six votes.
WLOS.com
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
