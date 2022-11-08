Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Times
Donate Life | A Mother Passes on a Legacy of Giving the Gift of Life
The Thanksgiving holiday is drawing near. Some families and friends have not gathered since the coronavirus outbreak began a few years ago. During unofficial reunions, loved ones will have an opportunity to catch up on personal news and have important conversations, including discussion of who may be an organ and tissue donor when the end of life arrives.
fox5dc.com
Series of explosions destroy ‘Little Free Library’ collection box, 'Wishing Well' donation box in Arlington
Authorities are investigating a series of small explosions that destroyed at least two pieces of property in Arlington County, a "Little Free Library" book collection box and a donation box known as the "Wishing Well." FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the details.
WSET
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
fox5dc.com
Lunch-break Burglar meets victim in drug court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - "Somebody had been in our house. All my jewelry was gone," recalled Montgomery County prosecutor Carlotta Woodward. She was far from the only victim. According to charging documents from 2011, Andrew Olden burglarized home after home, taking flat-panel televisions and jewelry. Olden would later tell police he’d commit the burglaries while on his lunch break from work, earning the nickname "Lunch-break Burglar" in local media.
fox5dc.com
20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C.
fox5dc.com
Man taken into police custody in Fairfax County dies after suffering medical emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who was taken into police custody for running into traffic on Thursday night in Fairfax County, died while being taken to a hospital, according to investigators. Fairfax County Police say around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to several calls for a man acting disorderly and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
fox5dc.com
16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday. Police...
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Update: Kimari Monique Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kimari Monique Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Williams was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
Wbaltv.com
Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks
Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' raising funds for nationals
BETHESDA, Md. - A Prince George's County youth football team wants to take their winning streak on the road to nationals next month!. The DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' qualified to compete in the United Youth Football League Nationals in Florida and are raising money to get there. Coach Riddick...
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
fox5dc.com
Maryland teacher awarded $27K for innovative teaching program
A Maryland teacher was awarded $27,000 Thursday for her innovative teaching idea. Leann Holden-Martin works at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale. She won the first-place award in the annual Voya Unsung Heroes Program.
