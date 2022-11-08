One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.

