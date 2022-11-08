Read full article on original website
Related
They were close friends and nurses together. Then, she found out he murdered 29 patients
When Amy Loughren told her friend Charles Cullen she knew what he had done, she watched him change into someone she didn’t recognize. The two were having lunch at a restaurant in New Jersey. They were nurses, and close friends.But that day, Loughren had a specific mission in mind. She had received word from two detectives that Cullen was suspected of having intentionally killed multiple patients. Unbeknownst to Cullen, she was wearing a wire. And she was here to help bring her friend to justice.“When I told him I knew he had done those things, I watched him sit up,”...
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
Martin Lewis shares tips for keeping warm this winter from as little as 1p per hour
Martin Lewis has shared his helpful tips for staying warm this winter without having to resort to putting the heating on.The Money Saving Expert’s comments come as nine out of 10 UK adults report that their living costs have increased in the last three months due to rising energy bills and food prices.In the latest episode of his ITV programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show, Lewis said his team had carried out research on ways to “heat the human and not the home”.“It was really depressing, the fact that we needed to do it because of the way energy...
Comments / 0