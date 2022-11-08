ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City Public Schools operating millage approved by voters

BAY CITY, MI—Of the 29,812 ballots cast by Bay City voters on the matter of the public school operating millage, nearly two-thirds voted yes. The measure is one that effectively rubber-stamps the process of normal district operations and allows the district to utilize specifically designated taxes for the next 20 years at the same levy rates that they previously had been.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City bridge toll

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Several County Commissioner Seats Constested in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

County Commissioners elected in contested races in Saginaw County were Tracey Slodowski over Peyton Ball with 5,686 votes in District 5, Denny Harris over Joe Wasmiller by a vote of 4902 to 2903 over Joe Wasmiller in District 6, Dennis Krafft with 6,316 votes over Nancy Wilson Baird in District 7, Christopher Boyd with 4,633 votes to Andrea Paschall’s 2,703 votes in District 9, Lisa Coney won against Jason Wise by a vote of 3,491 to 2,482 in District 10, and Michael Webster beat out Leona Kramer by a vote of 3,357 to 2,083 in District 11, Sheldon Matthews in District 4 and Gerald Little in District 8 ran uncontested.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy