Read full article on original website
Related
Jeske returns, Kelly to fill for retiring Rademacher after 4-way race for Bay City Public School Board
BAY CITY, MI— One incumbent and one newcomer will be filling the two seats that were up for grabs on Nov. 8 for the Bay City Public Schools board of education. Lorraine “Lori” A. Jeske was one of two board members whose term expired at the end of 2022, with the other being board President Gene Rademacher.
Second attempt at Saginaw ISD special education millage successful
--- SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—In August, a millage looking to provide additional funding to schools within the Saginaw Intermediate School District failed by 1,200 votes. A breakdown of that race saw 38,746 Saginaw County voters split with 18,784 in favor; 19,962 opposed. Three months after that failure on the primary...
Saginaw home to new family literacy center operated by READ Association
SAGINAW, MI — Leaders with a nonprofit here hope a new literacy center will help children and their families “make up lost ground” after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted reading education in classrooms. In October, the READ Association of Saginaw County opened the Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy...
wsgw.com
Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
Bay City Public Schools operating millage approved by voters
BAY CITY, MI—Of the 29,812 ballots cast by Bay City voters on the matter of the public school operating millage, nearly two-thirds voted yes. The measure is one that effectively rubber-stamps the process of normal district operations and allows the district to utilize specifically designated taxes for the next 20 years at the same levy rates that they previously had been.
WNEM
Bay City bridge toll
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening. TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
wsgw.com
Several County Commissioner Seats Constested in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
County Commissioners elected in contested races in Saginaw County were Tracey Slodowski over Peyton Ball with 5,686 votes in District 5, Denny Harris over Joe Wasmiller by a vote of 4902 to 2903 over Joe Wasmiller in District 6, Dennis Krafft with 6,316 votes over Nancy Wilson Baird in District 7, Christopher Boyd with 4,633 votes to Andrea Paschall’s 2,703 votes in District 9, Lisa Coney won against Jason Wise by a vote of 3,491 to 2,482 in District 10, and Michael Webster beat out Leona Kramer by a vote of 3,357 to 2,083 in District 11, Sheldon Matthews in District 4 and Gerald Little in District 8 ran uncontested.
Genesee County proposal results show wins for veteran funding, Clio marijuana, Flint police
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Most local proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot in Genesee County have passed, according to unofficial results. The biggest proposal, a renewal tax for Genesee County Services for Veterans and their Dependents, met with overwhelming approval as more than 70% of voters in the county said yes.
Investigation underway after fires set inside Flint Central High School
FLINT, MI -- Several onlookers stood along Crapo Street on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out some flames inside the vacant Flint Central High School. Firefighters were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to the building for a commercial structure fire at the school that closed in 2009.
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Five groups, city of Flint seek revocation of ‘rubberstamped’ asphalt plant permit
FLINT, MI -- Five community groups and the city of Flint are asking a Genesee Circuit Court judge to revoke an operating permit for an asphalt plant on the city’s border with Genesee Township, claiming it was rubberstamped by the state and does not comply with the federal Clean Air Act.
abc12.com
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0