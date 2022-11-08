ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAPD investigating the drowning of a local man

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the drowning of a local man.

According to the release, a missing person report was filed on Nov. 4 as Michael Scroggs, 56, had not returned home after taking his boat near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 3.

SAPD’s Lake Division alongside SAPD’s Drone Unit found Scroggs’ boat had capsized near the 2100 block of Gun Club Road. The Lake Division and Texas Game Warden began an immediate search for Scroggs that continued through the weekend.

On the morning of Nov. 8, a resident located a body near the shore in the 2100 block of Gun Club Road. The body would later be identified as Scroggs.

Police state that an autopsy has been ordered to find the official cause of Scroggs’ death.

KLST/KSAN

