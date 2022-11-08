ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

1470 WFNT

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details

SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Chicago-area man pleads to ramming cop SUV after showing up at Saginaw County parochial school

SAGINAW, MI — A Chicago-area man who drove to a parochial school in rural Saginaw County then rammed a police vehicle when officers responded has accepted a plea deal. Petra S. Tsimberov, 24, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and one count of malicious destruction of police or fire department property. The former is a two-year felony, while the latter is a four-year felony.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland

Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
MIDLAND, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy seeks "crippling" wind farm tax clawbacks from Tuscola County schools

Consumers Energy is suing more than a hundred schools, townships, and social service groups in Tuscola County, seeking about $8 million in tax clawbacks. More than a decade ago, the districts and other groups agreed to allow Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and standalone wind energy companies like Next Energy to build wind farms in the region — in return for a specified amount of tax revenue over a 20 or 30 year time period.
MLive

MLive

