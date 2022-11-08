Read full article on original website
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Shaggy visits Genesee County IGNITE graduates: ‘Anything is possible’
FLINT, MI -- Mr. Boombastic himself was in Flint Tuesday morning. Shaggy, the Jamaican-American reggae singer known for hits “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic,” visited the Genesee County Jail Nov. 15 to speak before IGNITE graduates with Sheriff Chris Swanson. The Grammy...
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
Cost of panic buttons, security equipment for Genesee County courts nearly $400K
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Courthouses around the county would get enhanced security equipment, including new camera systems, panic buttons and metal detectors, according to a new funding request that the Board of Commissioners could approve this week. The $391,266 proposal would include technology upgrades in all Genesee Circuit and Probate...
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Saginaw ISD, Department of Education launch apprenticeship program to fill teacher shortage
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As many districts across Michigan are still dealing with teacher shortages, school districts in the Saginaw Intermediate School District have partnered with the departments of education at the state and federal levels to create a way to bridge those gaps. The new registered apprenticeship program will...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Chicago-area man pleads to ramming cop SUV after showing up at Saginaw County parochial school
SAGINAW, MI — A Chicago-area man who drove to a parochial school in rural Saginaw County then rammed a police vehicle when officers responded has accepted a plea deal. Petra S. Tsimberov, 24, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and one count of malicious destruction of police or fire department property. The former is a two-year felony, while the latter is a four-year felony.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Midland
Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
michiganradio.org
Consumers Energy seeks "crippling" wind farm tax clawbacks from Tuscola County schools
Consumers Energy is suing more than a hundred schools, townships, and social service groups in Tuscola County, seeking about $8 million in tax clawbacks. More than a decade ago, the districts and other groups agreed to allow Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and standalone wind energy companies like Next Energy to build wind farms in the region — in return for a specified amount of tax revenue over a 20 or 30 year time period.
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
