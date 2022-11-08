ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Frank Reich: ‘I gave my heart and soul to the job’

By Mike Chappell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EiGc_0j3XG8gy00

INDIANAPOLIS – This wasn’t how Frank Reich expected to be spending his Tuesday afternoon.

Not packing up with his wife, Linda, and driving to North Carolina to visit their children and grandchildren. Not taking forced time to decompress and wonder how everything went so wrong.

He expected to be preparing the next offensive game plan for the next opponent, which is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

That changed – his immediate future was turned upside-down – with a Monday morning phone call from Jim Irsay.

“At about 10:45,’’ Reich said.

They talked – Reich mostly listened – and Irsay informed his head coach he was being fired after four-plus seasons. The news came less than 24 hours after Reich’s Colts were overwhelmed by the New England Patriots 26-3. Irsay wasn’t available for a face-to-face, so the two are expected to get together in the next few weeks.

Irsay insisted at a Monday evening press conference he had no choice but to part with Reich, especially after Jeff Saturday agreed to step in as interim coach. The owner believed his team was collapsing.

“I’ve seen things go from bad to worse and I thought it was time and it was necessary to make the change,’’ he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B9E4_0j3XG8gy00
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, middle, speaks as general manager Chris Ballard, left, and interim coach Jeff Saturday listen during a news conference at the NFL football team’s practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Reich wouldn’t address whether he saw it coming, even with the three-game losing streak, the 3-5-1 record and his offense’s continued inefficiency.

“I don’t know what to say about that,’’ Reich said. “I felt certain things, but I try to have blinders on and just go get prepared and go try to win the next game.’’

Now, there’s not a next game to worry about. That suddenness gnawed at Reich.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,’’ he said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season.

“But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team.

Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’

“I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.’’

Reich and the Colts entered this season with increased optimism even though 2021 ended with closing losses against the Raiders and at Jacksonville that snuffed out their playoff hopes and led to an offseason of change. Irsay was the catalyst as Carson Wentz was jettisoned after one season. That was followed by the addition of Matt Ryan, Stephon Gimore and Yannick Ngakoue.

“I don’t apologize for the high expectations because I really do believe the makings of a championship team are there,’’ Reich said. “Does that mean all of the pieces are there? No, it doesn’t mean that.

“But I’ve been on a team that’s won a championship and I just believe it’s there.’’

The current offensive deficiencies are impossible to ignore and were the flashpoints for Irsay: 32 nd in points (14.7 per game), 27 th in total yards (315.1), 30 th in yards per play (4.8), 30 th in rushing (86.7), and on and on. The 121 total yards in the loss to the Patriots were the fewest since 1997, while the 0-for-14 on third-down conversions was the worst in franchise history and second-worst in NFL history. If the 14.7 per-game scoring average stands, it will be the team’s worst since 1993 (10.5).

Colts’ ex-coach Frank Reich to continue appearing in IU Health commercials

The stunning regression of the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line – roughly $42 million against the salary cap, with most funneled to Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly – has proven too much to overcome, whether it’s in pass protection (a league-high 35 sacks allowed), run blocking or simple play-calling. Everyone anticipated the offseason departures of tight end Jack Doyle, guards Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed and tackle Eric Fisher would be felt, but to this degree?

However, this stretch of futility is in stark contrast to Reich’s first four seasons.

“Proud of what we did,’’ he said.

From 2018-21, Reich’s offense ranked 11 th in points (26.1), 11 th in total yards (359.5), 15 th in passing with five different opening-day starting quarterbacks (230.5) and 5 th in rushing (129.0). It was tied-1 st in fewest sacks allowed (103) and 9 th in fewest turnovers (79).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pTyH_0j3XG8gy00
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich following an NFL wild card playoff win over the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

He exits with a 41-35-1 record – that includes 1-2 in two playoff appearances – but regrets his Colts failed to win the AFC South and never were in position to seriously challenge for a world championship.

“To fall short of those goals of winning championships, starting with a world championship, is very disappointing when you’re the head coach,’’ Reich said. “You have mixed emotions. You feel like, ‘OK, there were different circumstances and dynamics and challenges that you faced.’ But as a coach and as a player and as a competitor, you say, ‘That doesn’t matter. We’ve still gotta obtain our goals.’

“When Mr. Irsay and Chris (Ballard) hired me, I had no misrepresentations. Those were the expectations.’’

Another expectation: a much longer tenure with the Colts.

“The lifespan of a coach, sometimes you want it to be 10, 20 years. That doesn’t happen very often,’’ Reich said, who in 2021 was given an extension through 2026. “But that was my aim. My goal was to be here 10, 12 years and retire with a championship or two.

“But proud of what we did, probably as proud of the culture that Chris and I helped create. We knew the kind of players we wanted on the team, and that came to fruition that was very positive for the team and the community.’’

From a personal standpoint, Reich and his wife established the kNot Today Foundation, which is committed to preventing child abuse and the exploitation of children.

“We gave back to the community,’’ he said, “and we’ll try to continue to do that even though our time is over there.’’

So, now what? After spending quality time with the kids and grandkids, that is. Reich already has sought the counsel of a few long-time NFL colleagues.

“The two people I spoke with advised me to ‘Take two, three weeks, go see the kids and grandkids, just decompress with Linda and relax,’’’ he said. “I’ll take a couple of weeks and decompress and take notes about what I’d do differently. You know, ‘What did I learn? What can I do better.’’’

That’s because Reich, 60, loves the NFL too much for Indy to be his final job.

“I think you keep all your options open,’’ he said. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.’’

Wherever that next step comes in Reich’s coaching career, he’ll always carry his Indy experience with him.

“It’s hard to get fired and walk away with a great attitude and being very thankful, and I can tell you all I feel is love and respect for the Irsays, for Chris Ballard, for the team,’’ he said. “Yeah, I hurt from the results of this year. But I at least have the maturity and perspective to look at the big picture.

“I put everything I had into it. Then when it’s over, you’re thankful for it – the experience, the relationships – but in this profession we all understand you’ve got to move on. The great thing is you don’t lose those relationships. I’ll never lose the relationship I have with Chris, with the players on that team, with the Irsays.

“It was a great experience.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts Quenton Nelson on Frank Reich: 'I let down Coach Frank and contributed to his firing'

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday knew exactly what he was walking into Wednesday morning. Knew it better than a lot of the stuff he’d been doing the previous 48 hours, and that’s not a knock on the Colts’ interim coach, the man asked to take over from Frank Reich in Indianapolis despite Saturday’s lack...
atozsports.com

A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face

The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Josh McDaniels started Colts mess, and now faces them

Josh McDaniels spurned the Indianapolis Colts at the altar, and now he faces them this Sunday after everything has fallen apart. Chris Ballard was furious. In Feb. 2018, only days after Josh McDaniels agreed to leave his post as New England Patriots offensive coordinator to become the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, McDaniels backed out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Saturday?! Irsay fires Reich, keeps Ballard, and calls Jeff Saturday to save the Colts

The Jeff Saturday era is underway in Indianapolis following Frank Reich’s firing after four-plus seasons with the Colts. On Thursday, Saturday holds his first practice with the team that now must travel to Las Vegas this weekend in hopes of avoiding a fourth consecutive loss. On this episode, Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets joins Charlie to walk through the timeline of Reich’s firing and the hiring of Saturday beginning with an odd postgame scene Sunday evening in New England. Is General Manager Chris Ballard the next to go or has Owner & CEO Jim Irsay realized something completely different? Also, how does Peyton Manning play into all this? Either way, a seismic shift in Irsay’s approach is evident, and according to Irsay himself — it is straight out of late Raiders Owner Al Davis’ playbook. That story is on the way too. Thanks for stopping by!
WANE 15

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
WANE 15

11/11 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard

6A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll 21 Lafayette Jeff 20Westview 0 Hamilton Southeastern 20 5A Regional ChampionshipsSnider 41 Mishawaka 27Merrillville 14 Valparaiso 15 4A Regional ChampionshipsKokomo 42 Columbia City 13Northridge 7 New Prairie 55 2A Regional ChampionshipsBluffton 6 Bishop Luers 35Lafayette Central Catholic 12 Andrean 30 1A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll (Flora) 0 Adams Central 35North Judson 49 Park Tudor […]
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy