Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature
Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Democrats continue their hold on Springfield
While some of Tuesday’s races remain too close to call, enough results have come in to confirm that Democrats will retain their control of state government. Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton were re-elected, as were Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Our new Secretary of State will be Alexi Giannoulias.
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
Illinois Democrats hang onto U.S. House of Representative seats, gain new seat
More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and even grew their margin with a new congresswoman.
Statewide: Illinois' political landscape
Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
