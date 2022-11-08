ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

abc12.com

Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Election roundup: Whitmer, Benson, Nessel, Kildee, Neeley win; State Legislature goes Democratic; All three proposals approved

Mid-term elections are typically bad news for the party in the White House. Yet, while some final votes are still being counted, the results of Tuesday’s mid-term election were better than expected for most Democrats. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint City Council plans to interview clerk candidates next week

FLINT, MI -- City officials are quietly laying the groundwork to pick a permanent city clerk following the sudden retirement of Inez Brown, who held the position for 25 years. A divided City Council huddled in a closed session during a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to discuss about two dozen applications received for the position.
FLINT, MI
MLive

LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
East Village Magazine

UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”

Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
