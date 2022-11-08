Read full article on original website
Related
Genesee County proposal results show wins for veteran funding, Clio marijuana, Flint police
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Most local proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot in Genesee County have passed, according to unofficial results. The biggest proposal, a renewal tax for Genesee County Services for Veterans and their Dependents, met with overwhelming approval as more than 70% of voters in the county said yes.
abc12.com
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
East Village Magazine
Election roundup: Whitmer, Benson, Nessel, Kildee, Neeley win; State Legislature goes Democratic; All three proposals approved
Mid-term elections are typically bad news for the party in the White House. Yet, while some final votes are still being counted, the results of Tuesday’s mid-term election were better than expected for most Democrats. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General...
Investigation underway after fires set inside Flint Central High School
FLINT, MI -- Several onlookers stood along Crapo Street on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out some flames inside the vacant Flint Central High School. Firefighters were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to the building for a commercial structure fire at the school that closed in 2009.
WNEM
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
$11.5M for Flint’s historic Berston Field House gets initial approval
FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Council has given initial approval to accepting a $10-million grant and spending $1.5 million more in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a massive renovation and additions to Berston Field House. Council members voted unanimously to support the project with funds from ARPA and...
Flint City Council plans to interview clerk candidates next week
FLINT, MI -- City officials are quietly laying the groundwork to pick a permanent city clerk following the sudden retirement of Inez Brown, who held the position for 25 years. A divided City Council huddled in a closed session during a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to discuss about two dozen applications received for the position.
Veterans Day service in Flint shows off new upgrades at McFarlan Memorial Park
FLINT, MI -- Several veterans and their families were brought to tears Friday morning as sixth graders from Doyle-Ryder Elementary sang “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten during a Veterans Day Service. Dozens of veterans and their families gathered at the McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Flint for...
Saginaw County reports record turnout for 2022 election, following state trend
SAGINAW, MI — Registered voters showed up in record numbers in Saginaw County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, mid-term elections, following a years-long trend also observed beyond the community’s borders. “We had more people participate in the midterm election throughout the state even than we had anticipated,” Saginaw...
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
East Village Magazine
UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”
Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
Neeley thanks Flint voters, extends olive branch to Weaver, City Council
FLINT, MI -- Fresh off an Election Day victory, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked city voters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and extended an olive branch to former Mayor Karen Weaver and the members of the Flint City Council, saying he’s willing to work with them to improve the lives of residents.
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
kisswtlz.com
Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
Five groups, city of Flint seek revocation of ‘rubberstamped’ asphalt plant permit
FLINT, MI -- Five community groups and the city of Flint are asking a Genesee Circuit Court judge to revoke an operating permit for an asphalt plant on the city’s border with Genesee Township, claiming it was rubberstamped by the state and does not comply with the federal Clean Air Act.
Davison school board gets two new members, Grand Blanc reelects incumbents
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Alicia Hensley and Kurtis McMahan are the two newest members of the Davison Community Schools Board of Education. They were the top vote-getters in a race for two open seats on the Davison board, according to unofficial election results from Genesee County. McMahan and Hensley...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2