Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win

CLEVELAND (3-5) at MIAMI (6-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 4-4; Dolphins 4-5. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 11-9. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Dolphins 41-24 on Nov. 24, 2019, at Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bengals 32-13; Dolphins beat...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden off IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated their first players off injured reserve Saturday, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson. That keeps the Titans (5-3) with 13 players on injured reserve as...
NASHVILLE, TN

