Troy Record
Watervliet police charge man with fraud
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Watervliet police were recently contacted by a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was unlawfully used at a local restaurant. As a result, members of the patrol division quickly responded and located the suspect, Justin Walker, 27, in front of the business.
iheart.com
Albany County Woman Sentenced to Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
An Albany County woman is going to be spending the next 16 months in prison after admitting to taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 68-year-old Debra Hackstadt for fraudulently obtaining over 30 government-backed loans that were supposed to help businesses recover from the health crisis. The judge also ordered Hackstadt to pay back the over $1.6 million she obtained from two pandemic relief programs. Anyone who has information about COVID-19 relief fraud is asked to call the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
WRGB
Man sentenced in beating death of a older man near an Albany park
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend the next 25 year to life in prison , guilty of murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty...
Schenectady man accused in 2021 Watervliet shooting
A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May.
WRGB
Following fatal shooting, 'Stop the Violence' rally held in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Albany, Community leaders, members, and youth rallied Friday for the second annual Stop The Violence Rally. The rally took place at the corner of Madison ave and Lark st. These organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, City Leaders, including The Albany Police Departments Chief of Police, and nearly two dozen youths from grade school through community college, participated.
Albany man receives sentence for fatal Lincoln Park beating
Lewis who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Albany woman gets 16 months for COVID relief fraud
An Albany woman will spend nearly a year-and-a-half in prison after she applied for and was awarded 32 government-backed loans meant for businesses struggling with the financial effects of the COVID pandemic.
Annual ‘Stop the Violence’ rally renews calls for peaceful resolution just hours after deadly Albany shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A line of determined teens standing behind a pure white casket — reminding passers by what happens too often to kids like them. “It’s a symbolism of what happens when we take lives from one another,” explains David Gordon, the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Program Director. The […]
WNYT
State asking court to force troubled Cohoes Norlite plant to cease certain operations
The state is once again taking action against Norlite in Cohoes. Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos are asking the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations. This follows last month’s lawsuit James and Seggos filed against Norlite. They say the...
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
WNYT
HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court
The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
WNYT
One person dead in Albany shooting
Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
WNYT
Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting
The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
Glens Falls woman facing felony drug charges: NYSP
A fugitive from Glens Falls is being held in Warren County Jail after Troopers found her at a home in Queensbury, according to a release from the New York State Police.
Search warrant yields illegal firearms and narcotics
Two individuals were arrested after a search warrant yielded illegal handguns, counterfeit financial documents, and narcotics.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
