Watervliet police charge man with fraud

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Watervliet police were recently contacted by a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was unlawfully used at a local restaurant. As a result, members of the patrol division quickly responded and located the suspect, Justin Walker, 27, in front of the business.
Albany County Woman Sentenced to Prison For COVID Relief Fraud

An Albany County woman is going to be spending the next 16 months in prison after admitting to taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 68-year-old Debra Hackstadt for fraudulently obtaining over 30 government-backed loans that were supposed to help businesses recover from the health crisis. The judge also ordered Hackstadt to pay back the over $1.6 million she obtained from two pandemic relief programs. Anyone who has information about COVID-19 relief fraud is asked to call the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
Following fatal shooting, 'Stop the Violence' rally held in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Albany, Community leaders, members, and youth rallied Friday for the second annual Stop The Violence Rally. The rally took place at the corner of Madison ave and Lark st. These organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, City Leaders, including The Albany Police Departments Chief of Police, and nearly two dozen youths from grade school through community college, participated.
HVCC stabbing case moves to Rensselaer County Court

The case against Zymiere Walton, 20, is moving from Troy City Court to Rensselaer County Court. Investigators say the stabbing was part of a domestic fight. Walton was previously arraigned in Troy City Court to face charges that include attempted murder. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says Walton...
One person dead in Albany shooting

Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting

The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
