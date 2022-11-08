Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cobb County officer, good Samaritans rescue injured driver from fiery crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video captured the heroic moment when a Cobb County police officer and a group of strangers saved a driver who had been in a fiery car crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Hawkins was on his way...
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash
NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation at Paulding County home
More than a hundred dogs were rescued from a Paulding County home after a man was arrested Tuesday for running a dog-fig...
Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene
DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
'I want the truth' | Aunt of Paulding County woman continues to push for answers after her niece was found shot inside her bathroom
DALLAS — It's been five years since Heather Turner's husband said he found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom at their home on Buck Trail in Dallas, Georgia. It's 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andy Turner called 911. He told the 911 dispatcher, "My wife just shot herself."
Detention officers rush to save life of Coweta County inmate having heart attack
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack. This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.
Gwinnett County woman loses thousands in rental house scam
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are out $2,000 after falling for a rental scheme and they’re warning others who are looking for rental homes while police investigate. Ashley Reese said she and her boyfriend gave everything they had with the hopes of living in a...
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
Teen rushed to the hospital after shooting at Clarkston apartment
CLARKSTON, Ga. - A teenager was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after being shot at a Clarkston-area apartment complex. Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce apartments located in the 4600 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue near Idlewood Road. Residents called 911 after hearing gunfire.
Firefighters rescue family trapped on balcony of burning Gwinnett County apartment building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are safe after they were rescued from the third floor of their burning apartment building in Gwinnett County. Authorities tell FOX 5 that at around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports of an apartment fire at the Montrose Berkeley Lake Apartments on the 2300 block of Northwoods Lake Court.
Caregiver sentenced for allegedly pushing woman, 86, shattering her hip
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County District Attorney's office said a judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison without parole after a jury convicted her of elder abuse charges. DA Flynn D. Broady said the sentence was decided on Monday after a jury delivered the guilty verdict...
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer killed in an accidental shooting this week. Officials say Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was accidentally shot to death at his home shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, preliminary evidence shows Salazar...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
Man dies after Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say
ATLANTA - A man was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Officers around 4:40 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officers found a man shot at the scene. They...
Douglas County eight-year-old saves family from house fire
(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga.) — This past Monday, it was an alarming wake-up call for a family in Douglas County. Eight-year-old Channing Johnson, second grader at Mount Carmel Elementary, says that “I was watching TV and I smelled smoke!”. The boy jumped up and alerted his family, helping them...
Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
