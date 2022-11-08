ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash

NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene

DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen rushed to the hospital after shooting at Clarkston apartment

CLARKSTON, Ga. - A teenager was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after being shot at a Clarkston-area apartment complex. Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce apartments located in the 4600 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue near Idlewood Road. Residents called 911 after hearing gunfire.
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County detention officer killed in accidental shooting

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer killed in an accidental shooting this week. Officials say Detention Officer Daniel Salazar was accidentally shot to death at his home shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, preliminary evidence shows Salazar...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies after Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say

ATLANTA - A man was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Officers around 4:40 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officers found a man shot at the scene. They...
ATLANTA, GA

