NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
aroundambler.com
Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat
The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
New Jersey Globe
Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat
Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip
For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
New Jersey Globe
Somerset Democrats keep full hold on county government
The New Jersey Globe projects that three Democratic incumbents have won re-election to countywide office in Somerset County, fending off a strong Republican challenge that aimed to return the county to its Republican roots. As of 1:25 a.m., Commissioner Melonie Marano leads Amber Murad 53%-47%; County Clerk Steve Peter leads...
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Was it criminal? NJ law enforcement investigates major voting machine mess-up
The investigation into the voting machine snafu in Mercer County continues, and it may be several days or longer before we know exactly what happened, and why those machines were not able to tabulate votes on Election Day, forcing poll workers to hand out sharpies and paper ballots to voters.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County
Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Redrawn Congressional district maps leave some NJ voters confused
Some New Jersey voters were left confused when they showed up to vote at their polling location on Election Day due to newly drawn congressional district maps.
New Jersey Globe
Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington
The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
New Jersey Globe
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer Democrats hold two commissioner seats
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have easily maintained their 7-0 majority on the Mercer County Board of Commissioners, with incumbent Nina Melker and Lawrence Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis winning both seats. They defeated Republicans Michael Chianese and Andrew Kotola in the strongly Democratic county. Vote tabulations in the county...
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
New Jersey Globe
Tedesco, Bergen Democrats hold countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Bergen County Executive James Tedesco has been re-elected to a third term, leading Republican Todd Caliguire by a 55%-45% margin as of 11:52 p.m. Three Democratic commissioners also won re-election over their Republican opponents, defending the party’s 7-0 majority. The three Democratic incumbents,...
