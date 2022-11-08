ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

MLive

3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Road millages pass, fail in Jackson County townships in Nov. 8 election

JACKSON, MI – Voters living in two Jackson County townships were split road bond and millage proposals that appeared on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Voters living in Leoni Township voted against a $25.6-million bond to repair all of its local roads, while Concord Township passed a renewal of a road millage for continued maintenance and repairs.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide

Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Charlotte voters approve proposal allowing mayor to serve 4 years

Voters in Charlotte approved a ballot proposal Nov. 8 allowing the town’s mayor to serve for two extra years. The jump from two years to four will put the Mayor’s tenure on par with city council positions. Mayor Michael Armitage said this result is a positive thing in...
CHARLOTTE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Residents debate homelessness at city council meeting

Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford called for re-forming a homelessness task force, after Councilman Robert Socha brought up a Hillsdale resident’s letter criticizing the city’s response at the Monday city council meeting. Resident Nicholas Rorick claimed in his letter that Hillsdale’s homeless population has created a public safety problem....
HILLSDALE, MI

