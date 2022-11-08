Read full article on original website
Meet Myles Johnson, new Ingham County commissioner representing south Lansing
Young, eager and ambitious, Myles Johnson said he’s more than ready to take office. Johnson will represent District 5, the southeast Lansing area, on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
Voters choose Gaecke to fill Jackson County district judge seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Robert Gaecke Jr. will retain his district judge seat in Jackson County after winning a bid for a six-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Gaecke garnered 28,844 votes, defeating opponent Craig Pappin -- a Jackson County attorney -- who secured 15,030 votes. The race decided who would fill a seat formerly held by Judge Joseph Filip, who resigned in November 2021.
Road millages pass, fail in Jackson County townships in Nov. 8 election
JACKSON, MI – Voters living in two Jackson County townships were split road bond and millage proposals that appeared on their Nov. 8 election ballots. Voters living in Leoni Township voted against a $25.6-million bond to repair all of its local roads, while Concord Township passed a renewal of a road millage for continued maintenance and repairs.
Here’s who voters picked in the contested Jackson County commission races on Nov. 8
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters have picked a longtime incumbent commissioner and a newcomer in the two contested Jackson County Board of Commissioner races in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. John Willis, a Democrat from Jackson, defeated incumbent Republican Jeromy Alexander for the District 7 seat that covers...
Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
Voters say no to jail addition, 911 improvement proposals in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Separate proposals aiming to improve public safety services in Jackson County failed to gain traction with local voters during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposals included a millage to provide funding for ongoing operational costs and a construction project at the Jackson County Jail site...
wlen.com
State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win
Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
New beer regales time car crashed into brewery, voters take to the polls: Jackson headlines Nov. 5-10
JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s Grand River Brewery has created a new beer inspired by, or poking fun at that time in 2021 when a car crashed into the brewery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new beer now on tap...
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
The Oakland Press
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide
Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
wkar.org
Charlotte voters approve proposal allowing mayor to serve 4 years
Voters in Charlotte approved a ballot proposal Nov. 8 allowing the town’s mayor to serve for two extra years. The jump from two years to four will put the Mayor’s tenure on par with city council positions. Mayor Michael Armitage said this result is a positive thing in...
WLNS
State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader
State. Rep. Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Residents debate homelessness at city council meeting
Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford called for re-forming a homelessness task force, after Councilman Robert Socha brought up a Hillsdale resident’s letter criticizing the city’s response at the Monday city council meeting. Resident Nicholas Rorick claimed in his letter that Hillsdale’s homeless population has created a public safety problem....
Shiawassee County sheriff wins state House seat, AP reports
PERRY, MI — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole bested Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat in District 71, The Associated Press reported. The Associated Press called the race on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. As of 1 p.m., BeGole led his...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
