WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewery is one step closer to opening its new location after its petition for an in-house tasting room was approved by a local board. During its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees approved Mothfire Brewing Co.’s request for an on-premises tasting room at its upcoming location. The company is currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, but has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO