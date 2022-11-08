ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

MLive

Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?

Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Rep. Joe Tate makes history as first Black lawmaker to lead Michigan’s House

Democratic state Rep. Joe Tate made history Thursday after he was selected to lead the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming 102nd Legislature as the first Black person ever to do so. Tate, D-Detroit, is additionally not only the first Black lawmaker to become speaker of the House but...
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
The Ann Arbor News

Voters stick with incumbents in Washtenaw County school board races

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in school board races across Washtenaw County largely stuck with incumbents in making their ballot selections in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with just one incumbent voted out of their board seat. Lincoln Consolidated Schools board member Jason Donovan Moore is the only incumbent...
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials

TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Township OKs on-premise taproom for Ann Arbor brewery

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewery is one step closer to opening its new location after its petition for an in-house tasting room was approved by a local board. During its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees approved Mothfire Brewing Co.’s request for an on-premises tasting room at its upcoming location. The company is currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, but has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Grassroots efforts, positivity credited for Grand Traverse, Benzie counties flipping blue

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Two longtime conservative-leaning up north counties flipped blue in several key statewide races in this week’s general election, and local politicos credit grassroots efforts and positive messaging for the sea change. More ballots were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Benzie and Grand Traverse...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

