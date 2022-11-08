Read full article on original website
Hello, Ann Arbor: The rise of ‘chonky’ campus squirrels; how Ann Arbor voted
Whew, it was a busy week in Ann Arbor. We were up late Tuesday night, noshing on pizza and reporting election results as they came in. We were also out on the University of Michigan’s campus with students who waited several hours to register and vote. Big voter turnout,...
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
81 of 83 Michigan counties favor abortion rights more today vs. 1972
Two months before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan voted against a proposal that would legalize it in Michigan in the first 20 weeks. Five months after Roe v. Wade was struck down this summer, Michigan voters had another shot at legalizing abortion. The results were much different.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
The Flint Journal
Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?
Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
After 2 sewage leaks in 2 weeks, Ann Arbor college working to prevent a third
ANN ARBOR, MI - After two sanitary leaks in two weeks twice shut down campus, Washtenaw Community College is working to prevent a third leak in the future that would prompt another school closure. Leaks on Oct. 28 and Nov. 7 shut down on-campus operations, the former causing a spill...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Toxic Velsicol properties being transferred to Michigan land bank
ST. LOUIS, MI — Toxic mid-Michigan properties contaminated by Velsicol Chemical Corp. are being transferred to the State Land Bank Authority amid an acceleration in cleanup following an infusion of federal infrastructure law funding. The land bank is in the final stages of acquiring polluted Velsicol properties in Gratiot...
The Ann Arbor News
Rep. Joe Tate makes history as first Black lawmaker to lead Michigan’s House
Democratic state Rep. Joe Tate made history Thursday after he was selected to lead the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming 102nd Legislature as the first Black person ever to do so. Tate, D-Detroit, is additionally not only the first Black lawmaker to become speaker of the House but...
Chalkbeat
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
‘A beautiful legacy’: Church in Ypsilanti-area neighborhood could become community center
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area congregation closed its church’s doors for good this year, but the building is well on its way to continuing on as a community landmark. An Ann Arbor-based nonprofit community center that for more than 50 years has served children and families may by...
The Ann Arbor News
Voters stick with incumbents in Washtenaw County school board races
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in school board races across Washtenaw County largely stuck with incumbents in making their ballot selections in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with just one incumbent voted out of their board seat. Lincoln Consolidated Schools board member Jason Donovan Moore is the only incumbent...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
The Grand Rapids Press
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Township OKs on-premise taproom for Ann Arbor brewery
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewery is one step closer to opening its new location after its petition for an in-house tasting room was approved by a local board. During its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees approved Mothfire Brewing Co.’s request for an on-premises tasting room at its upcoming location. The company is currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, but has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
The Ann Arbor News
Merging classic with modern: Renovated Ruthven Building is University of Michigan headquarters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Mastodon skeletons and museum exhibits used to be the function of the Ruthven Museums Building at the University of Michigan. The Central Campus building is now known as just the Ruthven Building, and it houses the nuts and bolts operations of the Ann Arbor-based university’s administrative wing.
The Ann Arbor News
Grassroots efforts, positivity credited for Grand Traverse, Benzie counties flipping blue
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Two longtime conservative-leaning up north counties flipped blue in several key statewide races in this week’s general election, and local politicos credit grassroots efforts and positive messaging for the sea change. More ballots were cast for Democrats than Republicans in Benzie and Grand Traverse...
The Ann Arbor News
