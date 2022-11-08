ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

'Falling for Christmas' Review: The Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Has Commenced

The actress has made her long-awaited return to the screen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But, if you were expecting an Oscar-worthy production, think again. This flick is one of cinema's cheesiest, most predictable stories ever. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, those two narrative elements, along with the performances and social commentary on the influencer lifestyle, demonstrate that Falling for Christmas is not trying to be something it isn’t.
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA

Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice

Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'

For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items

So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli

It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing

Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
A Fun Riff on Spy Movies, 'The Royal Nanny' Is Set in the U.K.—But Was it Filmed There?

The Royal Nanny is like Vin Diesel's The Pacifier combined with Mrs.Doubtfire or Spy x Family and was produced by Hallmark. The story of an MI5 agent who's tasked with defending the royal family while posing as the nanny has the potential for some amazing situational humor, also it's pretty much guaranteed to have a wholesome ending, since, you know, it's a Hallmark Christmas movie. It's a tale as old as time, but where was it filmed?
Here's the Rundown on the 'Winter House' Cast Ages for Season 2

There’s been an ongoing debate about Bravo reigning supreme in the reality TV space. Over the years, the network has kept the masses entertained with various Housewives franchises, wedding specials, and more for multiple Bravolebrities. And since Winter House is officially two seasons in, it’s safe to say the network has struck gold with the series.
Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?

From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?

It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
