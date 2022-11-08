Read full article on original website
'Falling for Christmas' Review: The Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Has Commenced
The actress has made her long-awaited return to the screen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But, if you were expecting an Oscar-worthy production, think again. This flick is one of cinema's cheesiest, most predictable stories ever. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, those two narrative elements, along with the performances and social commentary on the influencer lifestyle, demonstrate that Falling for Christmas is not trying to be something it isn’t.
‘In Merry Measure’ Is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Version of 'Glee'
Romantic tension, familiar faces, yuletide vibes, picturesque filming locations — In Merry Measure has it all! The Hallmark Channel movie premieres on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ve got the intel on the production below. Article continues below advertisement. For starters, In Merry Measure follows...
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA
Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
Some 'SNL' Writers Are Boycotting Upcoming Episode Due to Host Dave Chappelle
Controversy has struck Saturday Night Live over the decision to name Dave Chappelle as the host for the episode set to air on Nov. 12, 2022. The comedian is known for making transphobic jokes a regular part of his standup routine. Article continues below advertisement. Dave's hosting gig has led...
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
‘Alaska Daily’ Got A-List Talent and Critics’ Approval — Will It Get a Season 2?
Whenever a two-time Academy Award winner comes to broadcast TV, the industry takes notice. So with Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank leading the cast of Alaska Daily, expectations were riding high ahead of the ABC show’s Oct. 6 premiere. But will Alaska Daily be canceled or renewed?
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'
For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Here’s How to Snag a ‘Black Panther 2’ Popcorn Bucket to Enjoy at the Movies
With Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’s arrival, many have planned to honor the film in several ways. Like the first Marvel Black Panther film, social media users picked out entire outfits dedicated to the Wakanda theme. However, not everyone will get dolled up to sit in a dark, crowded movie theater.
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items
So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli
It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing
Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
'The Fabelmans' Is Loosely Based on Steven Spielberg's Life — Will It Be Streaming?
We don't know about you, but our most anticipated film of 2022 just so happens to be The Fabelmans. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, the drama flick is loosely based on writer-director Steven Spielberg's childhood and early years as a filmmaker.
A Fun Riff on Spy Movies, 'The Royal Nanny' Is Set in the U.K.—But Was it Filmed There?
The Royal Nanny is like Vin Diesel's The Pacifier combined with Mrs.Doubtfire or Spy x Family and was produced by Hallmark. The story of an MI5 agent who's tasked with defending the royal family while posing as the nanny has the potential for some amazing situational humor, also it's pretty much guaranteed to have a wholesome ending, since, you know, it's a Hallmark Christmas movie. It's a tale as old as time, but where was it filmed?
What Happened to Mckenna Grace? Fans Praise 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star After Scary Surgery
Fans want to know: What happened to Mckenna Grace? As everyone this side of Gilead is well aware, she plays Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. We were shocked to see the star’s Instagram post disclosing she’d undergone spinal surgery, and actually lay in a hospital bed as we watched her character about to go under the knife on the Hulu show.
Here's the Rundown on the 'Winter House' Cast Ages for Season 2
There’s been an ongoing debate about Bravo reigning supreme in the reality TV space. Over the years, the network has kept the masses entertained with various Housewives franchises, wedding specials, and more for multiple Bravolebrities. And since Winter House is officially two seasons in, it’s safe to say the network has struck gold with the series.
Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?
From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?
It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
Justine and Michael Are Ready to Be Together IRL on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 11 episode of Love During Lockup. When you marry your spouse while they're still in prison, life is complicated enough. Add to that kids, cameras, and everything in between, and Season 2 of Love During Lockup is a straight-up mess. But Justine and Michael are here to share their love story.
