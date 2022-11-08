Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Allison Goodman is Miami Dolphins best chance for Fan of the Year
The Miami Dolphins will once again be well represented in the NFL pursuit for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year and Allison Goodman is their best shot. For those of you who follow Ian Berger, Big E on social media, you will know he came within a few votes of being the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year. He made it all the way into the top three. Now, Miami has another good shot at getting a fan into the top three and you can cast your votes over and over again by going here.
Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson
The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
Philadelphia Eagles name their Fan of the Year for 2022
The legend, Brandon Graham, was just called to the principal’s office. Relax, it’s not what you think. The long-tenured defensive end was there to announce the Philadelphia Eagles Fan of the Year for 2022. On November 10th, Matt Auerbach, principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary school was reading the...
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Lincoln Riley delivers bad news for USC’s College Football Playoff hopes
Lincoln Riley said that USC running back Travis Dye’s senior season has sadly come to an end. Although No. 8 USC clobbered utterly toothless Colorado on Friday night to the tune of 55-17, the Trojans lost one of their most important offensive weapons for the season in the blowout victory.
Somehow Notre Dame’s anemic offense delivered the Catch of the Year (Video)
The Notre Dame offense has been maligned all season long but that didn’t stop receiver Braden Lenzy from hauling in the Catch of the Year. Throughout the rollercoaster season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Marcus Freeman’s first season as the head coach in South Bend, perhaps nothing has been under fire more than the team’s offense.
Of course Texas fans spent their anniversary at College GameDay
Texas Longhorns fans are undeniably a different breed and perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than spending an anniversary at College GameDay. Few fan bases in college football deliver the unbridled passion that we see from the Texas Longhorns faithful. Particularly when they’re in Austin — and especially so when College GameDay is in town — we see just how dedicated these fans are.
