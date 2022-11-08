The Miami Dolphins will once again be well represented in the NFL pursuit for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year and Allison Goodman is their best shot. For those of you who follow Ian Berger, Big E on social media, you will know he came within a few votes of being the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year. He made it all the way into the top three. Now, Miami has another good shot at getting a fan into the top three and you can cast your votes over and over again by going here.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO