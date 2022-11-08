Read full article on original website
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
The Murky Origins and Controversial History Behind the Song “Cotton Eye Joe”
Rednex's fiddle-fueled '90s hit “Cotton Eye Joe” was a reworking of an old American folk song that do-si-doed all the way to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Active Dry Yeast vs. Instant Yeast: What’s the Difference?
Serious bakers know that making bread is more of a science than an art. Recipes should be followed closely, and swapping an ingredient for whatever you might find in your kitchen can have disastrous consequences. That’s why shopping for yeast—a vital component in leavened bread—can be frustrating. Instant and active dry yeast often appear together in the baking aisle, and though you can use them interchangeably in most cases, they’re not exactly the same.
Whales Could Be Eating 10 Million Pieces of Microplastic a Day
The environmental threats caused by an industrialized society are well known at this point, but a new study is casting the problem in a dire light: In their search for sustenance, whales might be ingesting up to 10 million pieces of microplastic in a single day. In their paper, published...
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
8 of the Best Dog Treats, According to Experts
Discover the best dog treats for puppies, adult dogs, and senior canines, according to these experts.
A Dearth of Darth: The 'Star Wars' Halloween Costume Shortage of 1977
Don Post had the droids everyone was looking for. The problem was he didn’t have nearly enough of them. In the spring of 1977, Post, a commercial mask maker and owner of Don Post Studios, obtained the license for a forthcoming 20th Century Fox release titled Star Wars. The designs of the aliens, robots, and villains of George Lucas’s space opera were ideal for Post, who made high-quality rubber costume masks. But while Post figured the license would be worthwhile, he had no idea it would become the most successful film in history up to that point—or that Halloween 1977 would be a Star Wars bonanza.
11 Extinct, Dead, and Dormant U.S. Languages
Not all languages stick around forever. Some of these 11 tongues are extinct, some are dead or dormant, and some are finding new life.
Unraveling the Many Mysteries of New Order's "Blue Monday"
Equal parts happy accident and technological triumph, “Blue Monday” is a supremely weird and brilliant song that continues to pack dance floors and transfix listeners 40 years after its original release.
How the Quest for Wild Chocolate Could Help Save the Amazon Rainforest
To harvest wild chocolate from the Amazon, cacao hunters have to avoid cocaine smugglers, flash floods, and giant anacondas.
The Easter-Egg-Filled ‘Roku City’ Screen Saver Has Its Own Fandom
Not since Pandora has a fictional place inspired so much longing.
Why Do We Serve Marshmallows on Sweet Potatoes?
If you’re repulsed by the concept of sweet potato casserole, you can blame Big Marshmallow.
The Pasta Sauce Hailed as the World's Best Is Surprisingly Easy to Make at Home
Toss your jars of pre-made pasta sauce and try out 'Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking' author Marcella Hazan's amazingly simple three-ingredient sauce.
