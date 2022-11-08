ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Active Dry Yeast vs. Instant Yeast: What’s the Difference?

Serious bakers know that making bread is more of a science than an art. Recipes should be followed closely, and swapping an ingredient for whatever you might find in your kitchen can have disastrous consequences. That’s why shopping for yeast—a vital component in leavened bread—can be frustrating. Instant and active dry yeast often appear together in the baking aisle, and though you can use them interchangeably in most cases, they’re not exactly the same.
A Dearth of Darth: The 'Star Wars' Halloween Costume Shortage of 1977

Don Post had the droids everyone was looking for. The problem was he didn’t have nearly enough of them. In the spring of 1977, Post, a commercial mask maker and owner of Don Post Studios, obtained the license for a forthcoming 20th Century Fox release titled Star Wars. The designs of the aliens, robots, and villains of George Lucas’s space opera were ideal for Post, who made high-quality rubber costume masks. But while Post figured the license would be worthwhile, he had no idea it would become the most successful film in history up to that point—or that Halloween 1977 would be a Star Wars bonanza.
