Yuma County, AZ

News 11 hosts turkey drive in Yuma county

By Faith Rodriquez
 3 days ago
All Walmart locations in Yuma County are accepting turkey donations on Nov. 10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11's Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive, benefiting Crossroads Mission is back.

Crossroads Mission for the second year will have every Walmart in Yuma County, including the Foothills and San Luis, accepting turkey donations.

Donations will be accepted on November 10, 2022 starting from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

We challenge businesses to call out their competition on social media after a donation for the good of the community.

Here are Turkey prices from Walmart, Fry's, and Albertsons:

Walmart Turkey Prices

  • Butterball, Frozen, Young Turkey, 10-16 lbs. ( $16.91 )
  • Butterball All Natural Young Turkey, Frozen, 16-24 lbs. ( $24.49 )
  • Jennie-O, Turkey, Frozen, Young Whole Turkey, 16-24 lbs. ( $20.92 )

Fry's Turkey Prices

  • Kroger Whole Frozen Turkey, 10-14 lbs. ( $9.48 )
  • Butterball Premium Whole Frozen Turkey, 16-20 lbs. ( $17.82 )

Albertsons Turkey Prices

  • Butterball Whole Turkey Frozen, 16-20 lbs. ( $35.82 )

Yuma, AZ
