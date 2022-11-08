ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face

The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 23 things to watch in Jeff Saturday's Colts coaching debut

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team in the middle of turmoil and transition faces off against another AFC team that has fallen short of expectations this season. Interim Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against an injury-depleted Raiders team that has arguably been even more disappointing than the Colts (3-5-1), given the big, splashy moves Las Vegas (2-6) made in the offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson

The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Of course Texas fans spent their anniversary at College GameDay

Texas Longhorns fans are undeniably a different breed and perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than spending an anniversary at College GameDay. Few fan bases in college football deliver the unbridled passion that we see from the Texas Longhorns faithful. Particularly when they’re in Austin — and especially so when College GameDay is in town — we see just how dedicated these fans are.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy