Colts Quenton Nelson on Frank Reich: 'I let down Coach Frank and contributed to his firing'
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday knew exactly what he was walking into Wednesday morning. Knew it better than a lot of the stuff he’d been doing the previous 48 hours, and that’s not a knock on the Colts’ interim coach, the man asked to take over from Frank Reich in Indianapolis despite Saturday’s lack...
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
atozsports.com
A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face
The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Former NFL star blasts Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach drew plenty of criticism and
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
NFLPA calls for 'immediate replacement and ban' from slit-firm turf fields
NFL Players Association president JC Tretter wrote an open letter calling for the NFL to enact the "immediate replacement and ban" of slit-firm turf fields.
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Insider: 23 things to watch in Jeff Saturday's Colts coaching debut
INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team in the middle of turmoil and transition faces off against another AFC team that has fallen short of expectations this season. Interim Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut at 4:05 p.m. Sunday against an injury-depleted Raiders team that has arguably been even more disappointing than the Colts (3-5-1), given the big, splashy moves Las Vegas (2-6) made in the offseason.
PHOTOS: Final Gator Walk of 2022 college football season
Florida football plays its final home game of the season on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference East Division matchup, the Orange and Blue partook in a storied tradition in the Swamp: the Gator Walk. The Week 11 game between...
Somehow Notre Dame’s anemic offense delivered the Catch of the Year (Video)
The Notre Dame offense has been maligned all season long but that didn’t stop receiver Braden Lenzy from hauling in the Catch of the Year. Throughout the rollercoaster season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Marcus Freeman’s first season as the head coach in South Bend, perhaps nothing has been under fire more than the team’s offense.
A 70-yard TD and pajama celebrations: Inside Castle's upset win over Bloomington South
NEWBURGH, Ind. — Chaos ensued almost immediately when the final buzzer sounded. Pajama-clad students rushed the field to celebrate with the Castle football team, which had just beaten Class 5A No. 3 Bloomington South 31-14 to pull arguably the biggest upset of the regional playoffs. Cheering, hugging, photos and full celebrations accompanied the...
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson
The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
Thad Matta signs two in first recruiting class since returning to Butler basketball
Butler coach Thad Matta signed his first recruiting class since returning for a second stint as the Bulldogs head coach. Matta signed a two-recruit class featuring guard Finley Bizjack of Texas, and 6-11 big man Boden Kapke of Minnesota. Bizjack is the highest ranked of the two recruits, earning a...
Indiana Finally Looks Like a Big Ten Powerhouse Again
Indiana finally has a team worthy of its tradition.
Of course Texas fans spent their anniversary at College GameDay
Texas Longhorns fans are undeniably a different breed and perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than spending an anniversary at College GameDay. Few fan bases in college football deliver the unbridled passion that we see from the Texas Longhorns faithful. Particularly when they’re in Austin — and especially so when College GameDay is in town — we see just how dedicated these fans are.
