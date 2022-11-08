ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO