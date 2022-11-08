Read full article on original website
Work to restore historically Black cemetery uncovers hundreds of stories
Over many years, a major part of a city's history became almost completely hidden by overgrown brush. More than ten years of work is helping to uncover the story of hundreds of people.
smokeybarn.com
2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
ucbjournal.com
One Bank donates $225,000 to charities across the Upper Cumberland
Bank talks charity, history and what drives them to give back. Cookeville – For some, birthdays are a reminder of the passage of time and an opportunity to reflect, but for the past two years, One Bank of TN has spent its birthday not receiving gifts but giving them.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
Man accused of setting Hermitage motel mattress on fire, trying to steal fire truck
Hermitage community members faced some frightening moments overnight after a mattress was set on fire inside a motel filled with guests.
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
Teacher’s assistant arrested after marijuana found in lunch bag
A teacher's assistant at Murrell School has been charged with marijuana possession after marijuana was discovered in his lunch bag.
Blood drive to honor 17-year-old killed in crash
Pleasant View will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday to honor five teenagers who were victims of a deadly car crash in October. Four were critically injured and 17-year-old Landon Guye was killed.
rewind943.com
Police set up perimeter on Patricia Drive for person having mental health crisis
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A residence on Patricia Drive has been surrounded by Clarksville Police as they respond to a person having a mental health crisis. Crisis negotiators with CPD are trying to negotiate with the person, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
Convicted felon facing multiple charges after home invasions, pursuit in Rutherford County
After being accused of assaulting two people inside their home and then leading Rutherford County authorities on a chase, a convicted felon was taken into custody Thursday.
