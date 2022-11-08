FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....

