ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy