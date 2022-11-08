Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Wednesday, Open Thursday
Superintendents in both districts announcing schools are closed Wednesday. They'll issue an update later on Thursday status.
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida. Per the NHC, a...
Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations
Hurricane Nicole to make landfall north of Palm Beach County Thursday morning. With the 10 p.m. advisory, the center of Hurricane Nicole was about 75 miles ENE of West Palm Beach, it was moving west-northwest near 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts. The storm...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....
Broward officials encourage campers to vacate public parks as storm threatens Florida coast
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County’s mayor, schools superintendent, and supervisor of elections met at the county’s emergency operation center on Tuesday in Plantation. Mayor Michael Udine, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, and Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said they were preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We...
Hurricane Warning Issued From Boca Raton To Flagler/Volusia County Line
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River.
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
