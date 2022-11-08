ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ou5L_0j3XF7m200

UPDATE: Police said the woman and her child were found and are safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child.

24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police.

Savanna, who may be in need of medical attention, is described as a 5’9″, 145-pound white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her child is described as 1 foot tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were last seen when they were dropped off in the 5800 block of Rockville Road on the city’s west side, IMPD said.

If located, police ask you call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son. IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Oct. 31. They were both was last seen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with FOX59. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy