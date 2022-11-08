ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
LSUCountry

Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands

Brian Kelly and the Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1, but continuing to prepare this squad for the future has been clear. In recruitment, this staff has gone above and beyond, reeling in a Top 5 class in the 2023 cycle while landing their quarterbacks of the future. With...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision

The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.
Popculture

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10 (Jeff Wilson Jr. the New Lead Back in Miami)

Cleveland is coming into Miami off their bye week against the 6-3 Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. These teams couldn’t be more different on offense. The Browns want to run it with Nick Chubb all game and the Dolphins want to air it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That makes for some interesting prop bets this week and here are my three favorites.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 (Mahomes to Air it Out with Struggling Run Game)

The Chiefs are a big favorite once again and that doesn’t always work out for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City might have a tough time as a big favorite against Jacksonville and that might scare you off betting a side in this game, but it shouldn’t keep you out of the prop betting market. Here are my three favorite props for the Jags and Chiefs in Week 10.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys renew their historic rivalry this week. Normally, the Packers come in set to beat the Cowboys, but this year is different. Green Bay comes into this game struggling, yet it still has Aaron Rodgers to get it though. The oddsmakers think Dallas...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy