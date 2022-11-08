Read full article on original website
Future of the LSU QB Room in Good Hands
Brian Kelly and the Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1, but continuing to prepare this squad for the future has been clear. In recruitment, this staff has gone above and beyond, reeling in a Top 5 class in the 2023 cycle while landing their quarterbacks of the future. With...
Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision
The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
Popculture
Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football
Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
NOLA.com
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) advanced to face No. 3 De La Salle...
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Steelers in Week 10 (Fade Najee With a Decreased Workload)
The 2-6 Steelers are getting TJ Watt back this week, but it might take more than the DPOY to save their season. However, the 3-6 New Orleans Saints are right in the mix to win the NFC South, the worst division in football. The defenses might dominate this one with Kenny Pickett and Andy Dalton as the starting quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10 (Jeff Wilson Jr. the New Lead Back in Miami)
Cleveland is coming into Miami off their bye week against the 6-3 Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. These teams couldn’t be more different on offense. The Browns want to run it with Nick Chubb all game and the Dolphins want to air it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That makes for some interesting prop bets this week and here are my three favorites.
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Commanders in Week 10
It’s doubtful that there are any Philadelphia Eagles fans that need to be reminded of there being a game that needs to be played on Monday Night Football. Just in case you’re in the minority, however, here’s another announcement (and a few suggested wagers that should keep you busy during the proceedings).
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 (Mahomes to Air it Out with Struggling Run Game)
The Chiefs are a big favorite once again and that doesn’t always work out for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City might have a tough time as a big favorite against Jacksonville and that might scare you off betting a side in this game, but it shouldn’t keep you out of the prop betting market. Here are my three favorite props for the Jags and Chiefs in Week 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10
The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys renew their historic rivalry this week. Normally, the Packers come in set to beat the Cowboys, but this year is different. Green Bay comes into this game struggling, yet it still has Aaron Rodgers to get it though. The oddsmakers think Dallas...
Column: There are no great teams in NFL .... parity stinks
Of course some teams are better than others. But, are there even real upsets anymore? An upset today is beating the spread.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Browns OT legend Joe Thomas calls out Colts for ‘egregious’ Jeff Saturday hire
Legendary Cleveland Browns OT Joe Thomas criticized the Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL players remain divided on issue. Over a decade after a successful “Suck For Luck” campaign in Indianapolis, the Colts are making another drastic decision that could shape the outcome of their season.
