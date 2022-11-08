More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO