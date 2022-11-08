ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Ann Arbor News

10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms

More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?

Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Oshtemo Township wins lawsuit brought by resident over sewer expansion

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Oshtemo Township resident has lost his lawsuit related to a sewer expansion in the community. Thomas Graham sued Oshtemo Township and township Clerk Dusty Farmer in November 2021 after a petition he circulated was denied because of invalid signatures. The petition was to create a special referendum vote on $30 million of bonds to finance the sewer line expansion and connections to township properties.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Live Kent County election results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan

Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy