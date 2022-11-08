Read full article on original website
Kent, Ottawa counties saw record midterm turnouts Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent and Ottawa county voters cast their ballots in record numbers Tuesday, Nov. 8, shattering previous turnout records for midterm elections. In Kent County, 301,027 of the county’s 510,238 registered voters cast their ballot Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of votes cast in the Portage school board election and to correct how Kevin Belson finished in that race. At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters...
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
What are Michigan’s election recount laws and procedures?
Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s general election, the work turns to election clerks to confirm the results of the election. The law requires boards of county canvassers to certify election results by Nov. 22, with the board of state canvassers being required to do the same by Nov. 28. Afterward, voters and candidates may choose to contest elections results.
81 of 83 Michigan counties favor abortion rights more today vs. 1972
Two months before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan voted against a proposal that would legalize it in Michigan in the first 20 weeks. Five months after Roe v. Wade was struck down this summer, Michigan voters had another shot at legalizing abortion. The results were much different.
Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
3 newcomers, 2 incumbents elected to school boards in Kalamazoo and Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two incumbents and three newcomers will join two Kalamazoo County school boards. Emily Crawford, Kimberly Larson and incumbent Randy Van Antwerp were elected to six-year terms on the Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees during the Nov. 8, election, according to unofficial results. Karla Murphy...
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Oshtemo Township wins lawsuit brought by resident over sewer expansion
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Oshtemo Township resident has lost his lawsuit related to a sewer expansion in the community. Thomas Graham sued Oshtemo Township and township Clerk Dusty Farmer in November 2021 after a petition he circulated was denied because of invalid signatures. The petition was to create a special referendum vote on $30 million of bonds to finance the sewer line expansion and connections to township properties.
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Kalamazoo honors those who have served at Veterans Day ceremony
KALAMAZOO, MI – Veterans Day is a time where everyone in Kalamazoo can honor the people who have served. The Kalamazoo County Veterans Day ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 11, at the Robert L. Cook Veterans Memorial Plaza in Rose Park. The event started at 2 p.m. and lasted for an hour.
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Four elected to Kalamazoo Public Library Board, including one incumbent
KALAMAZOO, MI — Three individuals, including one incumbent, were elected to four-year terms on the Kalamazoo Public Library Board of Trustees Tuesday night. A fourth candidate was elected to a partial term on the board. Denise Miller, who was appointed to the board as a trustee in July 2022,...
Live Kent County election results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Mid-Michiganders react to Proposal 3 passing
Proposal 3 passed by a comfortable margin, and while pro-choice advocates are celebrating that vote, there are many people not happy that this proposal has passed.
5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan
Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
