'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA

Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice

Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Ending Is Very Different Than the Show

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for how The Handmaid's Tale book ends. Over the course of TV's long history, plenty of shows have been based on books only to go their own way once they ran out of source material. That's definitely the case for The Handmaid's Tale, which spent much of its first season mirroring events from the book only to largely abandon it in subsequent seasons.
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'

For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans

For understandable reasons, folks would like to brush over the year 2020. The tumultuous year marked a global pandemic, political unrest, and many WTF moments in between. Though the world dealt with multiple real-world catastrophes, Grey’s Anatomy fans received Earth-shattering news at the top of 2020. That January, actor Justin Chambers announced his departure as Dr. Alex Karev.
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing

Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Confirms [SPOILER] Is Resting in Peace

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Aug. 28, 2020, the world lost one of the most talented performers in the form of Chadwick Boseman. Sadly, the actor passed away from complications related to colon cancer, which he had been privately battling for four years. Many celebrities and fans paid tribute to Chadwick, with thousands stating that his portrayal of King T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther forever changed the course of cinema.
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items

So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli

It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?

It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
