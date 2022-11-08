Read full article on original website
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA
Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Ending Is Very Different Than the Show
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for how The Handmaid's Tale book ends. Over the course of TV's long history, plenty of shows have been based on books only to go their own way once they ran out of source material. That's definitely the case for The Handmaid's Tale, which spent much of its first season mirroring events from the book only to largely abandon it in subsequent seasons.
Jennifer Aniston Has Finally Revealed the Real Salad She Ate on the Set of 'Friends'
For some strange reason, there's nothing that unites us more as a society than celebrity salad recipes. From Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing (which many believe is actually Nora Ephron's vinaigrette) to Baked by Melissa's green goddess salad, the masses (aka us) are enlivened when a celeb salad concoction suddenly finds its way into the public sphere (aka TikTok).
Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans
For understandable reasons, folks would like to brush over the year 2020. The tumultuous year marked a global pandemic, political unrest, and many WTF moments in between. Though the world dealt with multiple real-world catastrophes, Grey’s Anatomy fans received Earth-shattering news at the top of 2020. That January, actor Justin Chambers announced his departure as Dr. Alex Karev.
‘Alaska Daily’ Got A-List Talent and Critics’ Approval — Will It Get a Season 2?
Whenever a two-time Academy Award winner comes to broadcast TV, the industry takes notice. So with Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank leading the cast of Alaska Daily, expectations were riding high ahead of the ABC show’s Oct. 6 premiere. But will Alaska Daily be canceled or renewed?
Some 'SNL' Writers Are Boycotting Upcoming Episode Due to Host Dave Chappelle
Controversy has struck Saturday Night Live over the decision to name Dave Chappelle as the host for the episode set to air on Nov. 12, 2022. The comedian is known for making transphobic jokes a regular part of his standup routine. Article continues below advertisement. Dave's hosting gig has led...
'Monster' Season 2 Won't Include Jeffrey Dahmer — But It Will Still Be Disturbing
Now that it feels like the entire world has watched DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it makes sense that Netflix would order another season of the series. The next two installments ordered will add Monster to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s impressive resume of franchises, which includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 9-1-1, and now The Watcher as well.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Confirms [SPOILER] Is Resting in Peace
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Aug. 28, 2020, the world lost one of the most talented performers in the form of Chadwick Boseman. Sadly, the actor passed away from complications related to colon cancer, which he had been privately battling for four years. Many celebrities and fans paid tribute to Chadwick, with thousands stating that his portrayal of King T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther forever changed the course of cinema.
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
Justine and Michael Are Ready to Be Together IRL on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 11 episode of Love During Lockup. When you marry your spouse while they're still in prison, life is complicated enough. Add to that kids, cameras, and everything in between, and Season 2 of Love During Lockup is a straight-up mess. But Justine and Michael are here to share their love story.
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items
So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli
It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
'The Fabelmans' Is Loosely Based on Steven Spielberg's Life — Will It Be Streaming?
We don't know about you, but our most anticipated film of 2022 just so happens to be The Fabelmans. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, the drama flick is loosely based on writer-director Steven Spielberg's childhood and early years as a filmmaker.
'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Concerned About Colleen's Behavior at the Reunion
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It can be hard to put your best foot forward on reality TV in an intense setting. But now that Love Is Blind Season 3 is over, fans are worried about Colleen and Matt, especially after the reunion dropped on Netflix.
Here’s How to Snag a ‘Black Panther 2’ Popcorn Bucket to Enjoy at the Movies
With Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’s arrival, many have planned to honor the film in several ways. Like the first Marvel Black Panther film, social media users picked out entire outfits dedicated to the Wakanda theme. However, not everyone will get dolled up to sit in a dark, crowded movie theater.
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?
It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
What Happened to Mckenna Grace? Fans Praise 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star After Scary Surgery
Fans want to know: What happened to Mckenna Grace? As everyone this side of Gilead is well aware, she plays Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. We were shocked to see the star’s Instagram post disclosing she’d undergone spinal surgery, and actually lay in a hospital bed as we watched her character about to go under the knife on the Hulu show.
