ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 10

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 10. Week 10 of the NFL season marks the bye week for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. Therefore, impactful fantasy football wide receivers such as Devin Duvernay, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Jakobi Meyers, and Garrett Wilson will be unavailable. If you’re looking for a sleeper, here are 10 options. All players are widely available in ESPN leagues.
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)

At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes joins more NFL stars calling for safer fields

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in demanding the NFL implement safer fields. The use of turf fields has come under scrutiny of NFL players this season. To be specific, slit film turf, which...
FanSided

Buccaneers Defense Will Continue to Be Internationally Great Against Seahawks

For the first time ever, there will be an NFL game in Germany this week. The first place 6-3 Seattle Seahawks will take on the first place 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams are atop of their divisions, but not by wide margins. A win overseas would be the perfect thing to boost their chances of keeping the first place title. We’ve seen Geno Smith look great this year, and we’ve seen Tom Brady look not so great – but it’s still Tom Brady.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys renew their historic rivalry this week. Normally, the Packers come in set to beat the Cowboys, but this year is different. Green Bay comes into this game struggling, yet it still has Aaron Rodgers to get it though. The oddsmakers think Dallas...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10 (Jeff Wilson Jr. the New Lead Back in Miami)

Cleveland is coming into Miami off their bye week against the 6-3 Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. These teams couldn’t be more different on offense. The Browns want to run it with Nick Chubb all game and the Dolphins want to air it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That makes for some interesting prop bets this week and here are my three favorites.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Browns vs. Dolphins Prediction: Dolphins Defense Can't Stop Nick Chubb

The plan was to tread water until Deshaun Watson can return for the Cleveland Browns and honestly, 3-5 with Jacoby Brissett is not bad. The Browns thrashed the Bengals 32-13, on Halloween before entering their bye week. Now, they will face off with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The Dolphins are undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game which leaves them at 6-3 overall.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Texans To Expose Giants As Frauds In Week 10

The New York Giants are 6-2 and have had a BYE week to recover from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they’ll face the Houston Texans hoping to get back on track. Houston has lost three games in a row and continues to slide. Can they get a huge win this week and avoid a 4-game losing streak?
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Harold Perkins had his flu game without knowing who Michael Jordan is

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins had a Michael Jordan-like “flu game” against Arkansas without even knowing about MJ or his epic performance. Michael Jordan’s Flu Game is the stuff of sports legends. The Bulls great played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals with the flu or some sort of food poisoning, still putting up 38 points while leading Chicago to a victory over Utah. Everybody knows that right? Right?
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy