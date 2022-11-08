For the first time ever, there will be an NFL game in Germany this week. The first place 6-3 Seattle Seahawks will take on the first place 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams are atop of their divisions, but not by wide margins. A win overseas would be the perfect thing to boost their chances of keeping the first place title. We’ve seen Geno Smith look great this year, and we’ve seen Tom Brady look not so great – but it’s still Tom Brady.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO